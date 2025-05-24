



On Saturday, President Donald Trump delivered the opening speech to the promotion of 2025 to the United States Military Academy in West Point. The presidents normally make comments to present grades in one of our nations service academies each year. Trump spoke to the promotion of 2020 during his first mandate.

Most speakers hope that they could say something that graduates will remember in the future, but we must admit that most of them fail.

But graduates of the Military Academy are unique. Unlike other university graduates, each cadet about to receive a diploma knows what will be their first job and where.

I was one of these cadets over 50 years ago and I remember well the day. Our speaker was General William Westmoreland, who had recently returned from the command in Vietnam and assumed responsibilities as the Chief of the Army Staff.

All my classmates were delighted that the day we had long waited for a long time. Each of us in private had a little concern about what the future could bring. We also knew that it was the last time we would all be together. So, if I was able to say to Trump or his speeches editors, what suggestions could I make?

The president could consider that he will address two additional audiences in addition to the promotion of 2025. The first audience includes other cadets who make up the cadet body. About half of the present body will end its first or second year as cadets, but at the moment, they have made no official commitment to military service.

After summer training, the upward juniors will return to the Academy in the fall and, on the eve of their first day of lessons, will take the oath of assertion. This ceremony affirms each commitment of the cadets to complete their last two years at the Academy and in the future service as an army officer in active service. Hopefully Trumps' remarks will inspire them to stay at the Academy and accept an obligation of service to the nation.

The second audience is made up of the families of graduates. They will be proud of the achievements of their children. At the same time, they know that their children will soon deploy in places around the world and, in many cases, serve in danger in the future. Their sacrifices must be recognized and honored.

The president will probably tell the 2025 class that they graduated at a difficult time. He could even remind them that they are the real successors of the Minutemen who stood on the Greens of Lexington and Concord 250 years ago.

But like then, today's world is agitation. Recently, Pope Leo XIV, in his first Sunday message, said that the world was going through the third world war fought by the time. His words make you think. Many presents may fear that these graduates will not be dissimilar from those of their predecessors who graduated in the spring of 1941 or received their diplomas at the time I was a youngest and were then sent to the fight in Vietnam.

In addition, the world is witnessing a revolution in the conduct of war. Modern fight requires the integration of drones, asymmetrical war, cyber, artificial intelligence, space, etc., in conjunction with the traditional fields of land, air and sea.

The battlefields in Ukraine as well as recent conflicts in the Middle East and South Asia have experienced large-scale military operations and in Forte Tempo. Victory in the future will be determined by military leaders who not only master their profession, but are also able to learn, adapt and innovate quickly throughout their careers. This is what the nation is waiting for and needs them to do.

Finally, I hope Trump reminds graduates that they join the profession of arms. It is a profession because it encompasses an abstract corpus of knowledge which is essential if the nation wants to survive. These graduates join the ranks of 1% of our population who protect the country from foreign threats. They are more inspired by the intrinsic awards of their service than the extrinsic, and he should tell them that they should be very proud of this.

As a professional, their military service must be based on values; Ethics, character and integrity are essential. General Norman Schwarzkopf returned to the Academy shortly after the Gulf War in 1991. He said to the Corps of Cadets at this time: to be a leader of the 21st century, you must have two things: competence and character. These are the guards that Plato described in the Republic, and the motto of the western points of duty, of honor, of the country must remain with them as long as they wear the uniform.

The president could even remind them that, following his remarks, they will swear an oath not to him or to a future president, but to the constitution of the United States. Their service is for the American people and must therefore remain apolitical. They are responsible for the greatest treasures of the nations, his sons and daughters and the burden of the order will be heavy.

I wish Trump the best chance with his remarks, but, of course, I do not remember anything that Westmoreland said during my West Point diploma. I hope that the president will be able to inspire the 2025 class for at least a few moments of reflection, but I doubt that many will have been remembering for a long time what he had to say.

His improbable Trump or anyone around him will never read this. Even if he did it, I doubt that I find my recommendations for any use. But at least, I hope it realizes that the start of Saturday concerns graduates, other cadets present and their families. It is not about him.

