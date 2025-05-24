Erdogan receives Syrian president Al-Sharaa at the Dolmabahce office

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Istanbul on May 24, 2025. (Photo of the Turkish presidency)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan had talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Saturday, marking an important diplomatic commitment between the two neighboring countries.

Erdogan received Al-Sharaa with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce work office in Istanbul, signaling the formal nature of the high-level meeting.

The Erdogan-Syria meeting, which lasted around 1.5 hours, brought together senior officials of the two nations to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. The talks ended with the two delegations sharing a meal together.

Senior officials of the two nations attend discussions behind closed doors

Hoe -closed discussions included the main Turkish officials: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guter, Head of Intelligence Ibrahim Kalin, presidential adviser for foreign policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic, and the president of the defense industry Haluk Gorgun, participated in the discussions.

Syria was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani alongside other officials.

Meeting directed far from the media examination

The meeting was carried out far from the media exam, without immediate declarations published concerning the subjects discussed or the results of the talks.

No details were provided over the duration of the meeting or if additional sessions have been planned between the two leaders.

Of the strategic calendar following a repair of American sanctions

Erdogan-Syria's meeting comes just after the Trump administration announced the effective lifting of sanctions against Syria.

The visit follows the administration of American president Donald Trump, issuing orders that would effectively increase sanctions against Syria, marking a significant change in international policy to the war torn by the war.

This diplomatic commitment represents the last of a series of high-level meetings between the Turkish and Syrians leaders since Hmed Al-Shara took power after the reversal of December 2024 of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.