If the center and the states work together: in Niti Aayog meets, PM Modi highlights a faster development rate





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog, underlined the need for faster development pace, saying that if the center and the states work together, no objective is impossible.

We have to increase development speed. If the center and all the states meet and work together as Team India, no objective is impossible, Niti Aayog in a post on X has quoted the Prime Minister.

Viksit Bharat is the objective of each Indian. When each state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 Citizens Croore, said Prime Minister Modi.

Sharing his vision to make the country a Bharat Viksit before 2047, the Prime Minister said that each state and each small part of them should be made Viksit. Read also | PM Modi Ploge Northeast as a new India growth engine in Investor Summit

We should have the goal of doing each Viksit state, each Viksit city, each Nagar Palika Viksit and each Viksit village. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait until 2047 to become Viksit Bharat, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination by state equally with global standards and providing all facilities and infrastructure.

A state: a global destination. This would also lead to the development of neighboring cities as tourist places, he said, noting that all the States and territories of the Union should work towards the cities practiced.

Speaking of the role of women for a Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to include women on the job market. We must make laws and policies so that they [women] Maybe respectfully integrated into the workforce, he said.

This is the Prime Minister's first major meeting with the chief ministers of all states and lieutenant-government of the Union territories after Operation Sindoor.

The theme of the Governors' Council meeting is “Viiksit Rajya for Viiksit Bharat @ 2047”. The chief ministers and the Lieutenant-Governor of the Union States and Territories participated in the Niti Aayog meeting. Several ministers of the Union were also part of the meeting.

