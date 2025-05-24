



President Trump threatens Apple and the EU with prices

President Donald Trump has rekindled trade tensions with consecutive publications on social networks targeting the European Union and the Apple.

President Donald Trump rekindled trade tensions before the Memorial Day weekend with consecutive publications on Apple targeting social networks and the European Union, sending global markets to a turmoil after weeks of de-escalation provided a little suspended.

In a morning message on its Truth Social platform, Trump warned Apple CEO Tim Cook, of a new 25% import tax if brand iphones are not manufactured in the United States. Half an hour later, Trump wrote that he recommended a 50% rate on the European Union from June 1.

“The European Union … was very difficult to manage,” said Trump in an article on social networks on May 23, a resumption of his threats after having stopped reciprocal prices on the EU and other nations in April. “Our discussions with them are not going!” The president added.

Trump had threatened great reciprocal prices on the EU and a crowd of countries in early April, but had all taken them, with the exception of prices on China, shortly after. Since then, his administration has been negotiating trade agreements. The only agreement has been concluded so far was with the United Kingdom, while talks with China began after weeks of hostility that led both parties to reduce steep prices.

Progress in trade had helped calm the financial markets that fell considerably after the reciprocal rate of April 2. The actions have recovered their losses, but they now vacillate again on Trump's latest pricing threats. Apple's actions have dropped sharply on May 23 and weighing more widely in the technological sector.

Toy marketing specialists fight Trump's prices in front of the Federal Court

A pair of Illinois toy marketing specialists who fight Trumps prices have a hearing of the Federal Court on May 27.

Learning resources and hand2mind employ 500 people in Vernon Hills, Illinois; Torrance, California; And Amherst, New York. Companies import toys such as Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog, Peekaboo Learning Farm and Kanoodle in countries like China, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and India.

Toy companies say they have survived COVID-19 but that the prices could kill them. They argued that the congress never authorized the president to impose huge prices on himself.

This overwhelming burden is felt the most immediately and with a sharpening by this country of small medium -sized businesses, including the complainants, said the trial.

Lawyers from the Ministry of Justice argued that the 1977 International Economic Emergency Powers have confirmed the power of presidents to regulate importation through prices. Government lawyers have also argued that the case should be transferred to the International Trade Court. US Rudolph's district judge against Washington, DC, set an audience on May 27 at 3 p.m. on the advisability of temporarily blocking the prices while the case is disputed. – Bart Jansen

The manufacture of iphones in the United States will take time to do, says the GOP legislator

The republican representative of Arkansas French Hill, president of the Chamber's Financial Services Committee, urged patience in the middle of the pricing threat against Apple. “There is nothing more complicated than the iPhone supply chain,” said Hill at CNBC. I think that the president's objective should be, put more components, in addition to software, design, engineering, glass, certain chips could be manufactured here. If they want them to be assembled here, I think it will take time to do. It is not something overnight.

Hill added that his best advice to Trump is to stick to the macro.

My advice at Howard Lunick and Scott Bessent and Donald Trump is stated the expectations for voters-which could be successful success that provides certainty, open the markets for America, has the business of reciprocity, but will recognize that it will take a lot of time to return certain production activities in the United States, he said. – Sudiksha Kochi

Bessent: Trump was “frustrated” with the European Union

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told Bloomberg TV that the administration break on prices was “subject to countries or commercial blocks coming and merchant in good faith”.

“I think the president was frustrated by the EU,” he said.

“The problem with the EU, as I said on several occasions, they have a problem of collective action. There are 27 countries, they all have different needs,” said Bessent. The German finance minister was “very responsive”, he added, “so I am very optimistic that Germany can perhaps help to advance the EU.” – Riley Beggin

German for German chemicals, calm French cosmetic industry

Despite President Trump's pricing threat, the main European exporters have expressed hope that a trade agreement can still be finalized between the United States and the EU.

The United States is the largest export market for French cosmetics.

“We remain calm and trust European negotiators to quickly conclude a trade agreement, said French Cosmetic Industry Association in a press release.

Wolfgang Grosse Entrup, director general of the Germanys Chemical Industry Association, said that the industry hopes that the two parties will always be able to agree on a reduction in the obstacles of transatlantic trade.

But he added that the situation remains fragile and that uncertainty is high. In addition to successful negotiations with the United States, deepening relations with other regions must therefore be granted. “-Zac Anderson, Reuters

Trump prices could limit sales of Volvo cars in the United States

The CEO of Volvo Cars, Hakan Samuelssson, said in an interview with Reuters that a 50% rate on European products would limit its capacity to sell its electric vehicle Ex30 made in Belgium in the United States.

“I believe that there will soon be an agreement,” said Samuelssson. It could not be in the interest of Europe or the United States to close the trade between them. ” -Reters

Do not help: European officials react to Trump's pricing threat

European officials expressed their frustration with regard to President Trumps, threatens to impose 50% tariffs on their goods.

Laurent Saint-Martin, Frances Minister of Foreign Trade and French nationals abroad, has published on social networks that comments are not useful for commercial negotiations.

We maintain the same line: de-escalation, but we are ready to answer, added Saint-Martin.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, May 23, said that Trump's pricing threat had helped no one, and that Berlin would continue to help the EU negotiate with Washington.

Italy still hopes that the European Union can still conclude a trade agreement with the United States, said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said by the Italian news agency Ansa on May 23.

“Our goal remains zero zero prices,” said Tajani during a visit to Mexico. -Zac Anderson, Reuters

EU prices would strike $ 606 billion in goods.

President Trumps proposed that 50% of the European Union goods prices reach around 606 billion dollars in imported products.

It is the value of the goods exported to the United States of the European Union in 2024, according to the Office of the United States Trade representative.

The United States is EUS's largest trading partner, buying 21% of its exports, according to EU data.

The best EU exports to the United States are pharmaceutical products. According to the EU, the other EU EU exports are the others – Zac Anderson

Trump Roids Markets with new pricing threats

American actions fell out of the door after President Donald Trump has reached rate fears again, going after the iPhone, the manufacturer of iPhone Apple and the European Union.

His post-reference Apple social media has been the first time that Trump has mentioned a specific company in the debit of his taxes.

Apple shares fell by around 2%. Meanwhile, the Blue Chip Dow lost more than 350 points and the large S&P 500 index was down around 65 points. The Nasdaq, heavy with technology, lost 265 points. The three indices are at the rate of publishing a weekly loss and each index is currently less than around 2% during the week. – Medora Lee

Trump threatens Apple with prices

In an unusual tariff threat intended for a single company, Trump distinguished Apple in an article on social networks and asked that they are building their aircraft in the United States.

If not, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States, Trump wrote.

Trump said that Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying he “has long ago” told the business executive that I expect that their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anyone else.

Apple announced in February that the company planned to spend $ 500 billion in the United States over the next four years in Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington. Plans include a new factory in Texas, double the American advanced manufacturing fund, a manufacturing academy and accelerated investments in AI and silicon engineering, the company said in a press release.

Apple was highly dependent on the Chinese partner Foxconn to make its products, but seeks to move most of its iPhone production in India by 2026, according to Reuters. – Zac Anderson

