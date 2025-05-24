Roy Suryo criticizes the legal process of the Jokowi diploma as a criminal investigation: funny!





Jakarta, kompas.com – Telematics expert Roy Suryo Always doubting the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In fact, Roy considered that the explanation of Criminal investigation is a funny thing. “Bareskrim announced yesterday (the results of the exam) was also funny,” said Roy, when he was a guest lecturer in the Adisty on Point program on YouTube Kompas TV, Friday (05/23/2025). Roy said the sample Jokowi diploma What is displayed to the public is the result of photocopying. Read also: Observe: A court has the right to decide on the original diploma or jokowi false, not the police In fact, the diploma displayed on the screen during a press conference in Bareskrim on Thursday (05/22/2025), has already been folded. “Yesterday, which was displayed, digital too, photocopying it again, digitized, then folded again. So, which is already very ugly,” said Roy. He said that before the medical-legal laboratory examination, the police criticized the stages of Roy and his colleague, Rismon Sianipar, who conducted digital medico-legal research on the Jokowi diploma. At that time, the police would doubt the digital medico-legal inspection process because the diploma was an analog or physical document. Read also: Criminal survey Call the original Jokowi diploma, the Bahlil value of the false scandalous allegations Roy also called into question the reason for the Jokowi diploma which was once provided by his brother -in -law, Wahyudi Andrianto, to the criminal investigation police on Friday (5/5/2025). This diploma was returned together when Jokowi came to the criminal investigation police on Tuesday 5/20/2025). “Do not rush to recover his diploma, keep him first, show him. Journalists can be a motorcycle. Wow, open it,” he said. Not only that, Roy also doubted the authenticity of the three diplomas which have become a comparison in the process of examining the criminal surveys. According to him, since the identity of diploma owners has not been opened, the document could also be falsified. “Three (the owner of the diploma) We know which (his identity) can also be a gymnasium. That (this could be) a new impression,” said Roy. He considered that the criminal investigation police review process should be carried out transparently.

