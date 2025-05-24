



Improve deterrence:

Taiwan must display a fierce determination to defend itself so that China understands that war costs prevail over potential gains, said Kooo By Aaron Tu, Wu Che-yu and Jonathan Chin / Reporters, with editor and CNA

The Taiwans armed forces must reach a high level of combat preparation by 2027 to effectively dissuade a potential Chinese invasion, said Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo () in an interview with the Chinese language Liberty Times (Sister newspaper of Taipei time) Published yesterday. His comments occurred three days after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the US Senate that the deterrence of a Chinese attack on Taiwan required a more expensive conflict than its value. Rubio made these remarks in response to a question on American policy on the defense of the Taiwans of the Republican senator John Cornyn, who said that Chinese President Xi Jinping () asked the Liberation Army of the Peoples (PLA) to be able to grasp Taiwan by 2027. Photo: Chang Chia-Ming, Times Times Rubio said: Essentially, it must cost more than it is worth. Deterrence is the key, he said, adding that deterrence obviously begins with Taiwans self-defense capacities. The more difficult they are to take militarily, the more I think they buy for themselves, he said. Asked about the issue, Koo declared in the interview he had required military service staff and the command structure to feel urgent when they carry out training, get weapons or make other military preparations. A high level of combat preparation must be reached in tangible and psychological terms, he said, adding that Taiwan must display a fierce determination to defend itself so that China understands that war costs prevail over potential gains. We must be sure that China wakes up every morning thinking that it is not a good day [for war]he said. Taiwan can force Beijing continuously to postually report the plans to invade by ensuring that China would pay a high price to wage war, Koo said. The recent comments of Rubios underlined the Taiwans of strategically crucial position for the security of the Indo-Pacific Region and the need for the Nation to improve its self-defense capacities, he said. In that spirit, Taiwan hopes Washington would continue to support his efforts to get weapons and train his military staff, said Koo. The medium and long-term strength structure strategy on the ministry emphasizing asymmetrical capacity development, improving defensive resilience, strengthening reserve forces and the fight against tactics in the gray area of ​​Chinas, he said. The construction of profound stocks of weapons, ammunition and strategic material would be essential to nations to resist long-term precision strikes or a prolonged attrition war, he added. What lessons did he learn from three years of war between Russia and Ukraine? Has it been encouraged or alarmed? Kooo asked. If China was fighting in Taiwan for three years or more, it should face the consequences of serious economic sanctions, loss of supply chains, capital flight and a collapse of trust in the market, he said. Additional fang wei-li reports

