“ Like Team India '': PM Modi Bat for central cooperation – The main dishes of the Niti Aayog meeting | India News





PTi Photo New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck on Saturday for cooperation between the center and the states to achieve national objectives, while he was chaired a meeting in Niti Aayog. “If the center and the states work together as Team India, no objective is impossible,” said Prime Minister Modi at the meeting of the Governance Council of Niti Aayog.He also said: “Viksit Bharat is the objective of each Indian. When each state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. It is the aspiration of his 140 citizens.” The theme of this year's meeting was Viksit Rajya for Viiksit Bharat @ 2047, emphasizing the role of states in India aid to become a country developed by 2047, according to a press release from Niti Aayog. The leaders who attend the Niti Aayog meeting The Prime Minister also urged states to focus on the development of tourism. “States should develop at least one tourist destination by state at the normal level with global standards and by providing all the facilities and infrastructure. A state: a global destination. This would also lead to the development of neighboring cities as tourist places,” said PM Modi during the presidency of the 10th Director of Niti Aayog on Saturday in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.Organizing the rapid urbanization of India, PM said: “India if an urban planner quickly. We should work towards future practical cities. Growth, innovation and sustainability should be the engine of the development of our cities.” 'More than 10,000 young people …': Modi's clear message on Maoism and terrorism to Northeast Investors Summit Andhra CM offers three sub-groups for the Viksit Bharat mission At the meeting of the Board of Directors, the Minister of Directors of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, suggested creating three dedicated state subgroups, in partnership with the Union government and Niti Aayog, to accelerate efforts to achieve the objective of an India developed by 2047. According to a statement published by the State Government, the first sub-group would focus on GDP growth by encouraging investments, improving manufacturing and exports and generating employment. This would be supported by the central financing of viability gaps for public-private partnership projects (PPP).

The second sub-group would discuss the management of the population, aimed at helping India to make the most of its demographic forces while preparing for future problems such as the aging of the population and the drop in fertility rates.

The third sub-group would operate on promoting technology-based governance by taking advantage of tools such as artificial intelligence, quantum IT, drones and digital platforms to ensure effective and real-time administration and citizens focused. See the photos:Vision Bharat @ 2047: States and the center unite with Key Niti Aayog Meet led by PM ModiMamata, Vijayan among the CMS to jump the meetingThe chief minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, and three ministers in chief of the southern states, including the NDA ruled Pudicherry, jumped the meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Ayog, reported the PTI news agency.While the CM of Karnataka, riveted from Congress, Siddaramaiah, was occupied by “a previous commitment” in the state and sent his speech to be read to the Council, the Marxist veteran and the Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan has depressed his colleague from Cabinet Kn Balagopal in his name.Likewise, the chief minister of Pondicherry, N Rangasamy, who heads the NDA coalition led by Ainrc on the territory of the Union, also jumped the event, said an official source cited by the PTI.

