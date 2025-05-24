“Work on the inclusion of women in the workforce”: PM Modi at the Niti Aayog meeting | India News





Niti Aayog meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog on Saturday, in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The PM stressed that work must be done for the inclusion of women on the labor market. In an article on the social media platform X, Niti Aayog cited the Prime Minister saying: “We must work on the inclusion of women in our workforce. We must make laws, policies so that they can be respectfully integrated into the labor market.” PM @Narendramodi : We must work on the inclusion of women in our workforce. We must make laws, policies so that they can be respectfully integrated into the labor market.#Pmoindia #Nitiyog # 10thgcm # 10thgoverningcil@Pmoindia | @Rao_inderjits | @Mib_India | @Pib_india Niti Aayog (@nitiaayog) May 24, 2025 The Ministers in chief and Lieutenant-Governors (LG) of the States and the territories of the Union participated in the Niti Aayog meeting. The PM, focusing on common citizens, said that work should be done in a way so that the policies implemented bring a change in the life of the general public. Niti Aayog also quoted the Prime Minister Modifying: “We must work so that the policies implemented bring a change in the life of common citizens. It is only when people feel change, this strengthens change and transforms change into movement. We have a great opportunity as a team to achieve the aspirations of 140 crores.” Friday, Niti Aayog had published on X: “Reunion provides a platform at the center and states / uts to deliberate on measures to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and to establish a consensus on the way states can be the constituent elements to make India a developed country. The theme of the competition would have been Viksit Rajya for Viiksit Bharat @ 2047. In addition to the Prime Minister Modi, of the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, of the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and other ministers of the Union, the chief ministers of the Uttar Pradesh, the Tamil Nadu, the Jammu-Cachemire, the Maharashtra, the Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana were also present.

