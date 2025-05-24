



US President Donald Trump, right, and Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, second on the right, while a video is played at a meeting at the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, United States, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Bloomberg / Getty rocking images

The president of Johannesburg, Trump says that a “genocide” of the whites, in particular the Afrikaner farmers, takes place in South Africa.

When he met the president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the oval office on Wednesday, Trump played a video previously shared at least twice on social networks by his advisor Elon Musk who, according to him.

“Now it's very bad, they are burial sites there.

The video showed a road bordered on each side with dozens of white crosses and a procession of cars carrying mourning people who pay homage.

A surprised Ramaphosa asked Trump where the location was, saying that he had never seen the video before. South Africa, replied Trump.

It was indeed a video taken in South Africa, in the province of Kwazulu-Natal.

But it was not a place of burial.

“My parents Glen and Vida Flatty were assassinated or killed by six men on their farm in 2020, so that these crosses were erected as a memorial on their funeral,” said Nathan Flatty at NPR.

Fleerty, a white South African who now lives in Brisbane, Australia, explained that “the local community used it as a means of protest and pay tribute”.

Unlike Trump's claims, no body has ever been buried along this road and the white crosses do not mark the graves.

Asked Thursday if the president was mistaken, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, gave this explanation.

“What is not founded in the video? The video shows crosses that represent the corpses of people who have been racly persecuted by their government,” she said.

The crosses did not represent a specific number of victims of agricultural murders, they were a symbolic tribute to the murdered couple.

During the meeting, Trump also organized an impression of a blog article showing a photo taken by Reuters, the Democratic Republic of Congo, wrongly affirming that it had been taken in South Africa.

Firferty said he was shocked when he saw the video shown at the meeting of the Oval Office.

“The last thing you are waiting to see is some of the most traumatic parties in your life shown on international television. It was therefore completely unexpected,” he said.

“He obviously opened several new injuries.”

The attackers had planned to steal his parents, according to reports at the time. Although they aimed to enter the safe, at the end, they stole only a car and a few small elements.

While many murders in South Africa remain unresolved, three of the murderers of La Fleerty were tried and two of them were sentenced to life imprisonment.

NPR asked to Firfy what he thought of the white suggestion of the “genocide” of the Trump administration.

“Do I think there is a targeted genocide program in a way?” He said. “No, I don't do it.”

However, Firoferty said he thought that much more must be done to prevent and condemn what is sometimes brutal attacks.

“I never went to agriculture because I was afraid of Tinderbox that it was, despite four generations of farmers in my family,” he added.

The Government of South Africa does not deny that the country suffers from some of the highest crime rates in the world. The members of the Ramaphosa delegation in Washington were frank by the fact that it was a huge problem.

Friday, South Africa published its quarterly statistics on crime. It is generally not broken down by the race, but taking into account Trump's attacks, the police said they were making an exception.

From January to March 2025, six people were killed on farms in South Africa, police announced.

On these six, one was white.

“The history of agricultural murders in the country has always been distorted and reported in unbalanced way; the truth is that agricultural murders have always included more Africans,” said police minister Senzo Mchunu, referring to black Africans.

Mchunu also talked about the Fluffy case, during which the couple “was unfortunately murdered by criminals in their house”.

“The incident has sparked a very strong demonstration of the region's agricultural community. The crosses symbolized murders in farms over the years, they are not tombs,” said Mchunu.

“And it was regrettable that these facts were twisted to adapt to a false story on crime in South Africa.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/24/nx-s1-5408981/trumps-debunked-burial-site-video-reopens-wounds-says-victims-son The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos