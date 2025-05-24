Useless; does not have any real power: Imran Khan rejects talks with Puppet Govt, only seeks dialogue with the military





Photo of file: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image Credit: Ani) imprisoned the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan excluded any negotiation with the Pakistani civil government, declaring that only the country's military establishment is significant. In an article on X, Khan said, engaging in interviews with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government government is useless. This government installed illegitimate 47 has already wasted two months. His only objective is to cling to a false authority. It has no real power. Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023 in several cases following the collapse of his government in April 2022, stressed that negotiations would only be held with those who really hold power, military establishment, and only in national interest. Party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI). All prove that the rule of law has been fully dismantled. What we have now is the law of the jungle, he added. Resetting his position earlier this week, Khan said that on May 9, 2023, on the day of violent protests after his arrest, was an operation of false flag designed to crush the PTI. No video surveillance sequence has been presented to date … The truth will be obvious to everyone if the video surveillance images of this day are made public, he added, as reported by the PTI news agency. In a separate position, Khan also rejected media reports suggesting that an agreement was in preparation with the army. No one approached me for any negotiation. The news affirming the opposite are entirely false, he said, adding that despite severe prison conditions, including the denial of access to his children and his doctors, he remains firm. He recently took a blow to the head of the general army Asim Munirs promotion to the Marshal in the field, saying that he could have been more appropriate to give him the title of king in place, because at the moment, the country is judged by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king, according to PTI. Pakistani Minister of Information, Azma Bokhari, accused Khan of challenging judicial orders, saying that he had made repeated excuses to avoid tests. He must understand that this is Adiala prison, not her Bani gala residence, she said. The demonstrations continue outside the court, the members of the party demanding the liberation of Khans and denouncing what they call an unfair imprisonment.

