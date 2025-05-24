My fucking name Moldono – Garuda TV

Central java The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recently shared an interesting story on the name of his childhood, Mulono. In an interview with his residence in Sumber Village, Jokowi revealed that the name Moldono had attached him to child, before being finally replaced for health reasons.

This story also stole public attention and triggered the curiosity of the origin of the name.

The origin of the name Mulono and the reasons for the change

Jokowi explained that when he was born on June 21, 1961 in Solo, his parents, Widjiatno Notomihardjo and Sudjiatmi, gave him the name Mulono, who in Javanese means noble. However, the baby Moldono is often sick.

According to Javanese belief, a heavy name can affect the health of children, Jokowi's parents have therefore decided to change his name to Joko Widodo, which means a prosperous youth.

Yes, in the past, I was given the name Moldono. But because at that time, I was often sick, replaced, Jokowi said to the media crew.

He also added, I did not understand my name as a child. What is clear if I remember correctly is the name of Mulono.

Despite this, Jokowi claimed not to remember exactly when the name was replaced. He only mentioned that the name change is common in the Javanese when children are often sick.

Usually, in Java, oh it could objust the name, he said with a little laugh, remembering his childhood full of challenge.

The name Mulono is not new among citizens. In August 2024, this name had become a trendy subject on the X platform, reaching more than 200,000 twists and turns. Many citizens combine the name Moldono in Jokowi, especially when the wave of protest against the electoral bill exceeds.

Some even use this name as a form of satire or subtle satire, referring to the childhood of Jokowi full of struggle.

However, Jokowi responded with casualness. He said that the name Moldono was part of the story of his life, but he knew nothing about other names like Purwoko who was also linked to him.

As for Purwoko's question, I don't know, even surprised, he said.

A simple life behind the name Mulono

Born from a simple family on the verge of Kali Anyar, solo, Little Jokowi grew up by limitations. His father, Widjiatno, sells wood and bamboo to support the family, while they often go from one rental house to another. This condition has helped to train the character of Jokowi, who is now known as a populist.

Although often sick, Little Jokowi always helps families working on jobs, such as trading, becoming a paraplio motorcycle taxi, to become a coolie. Our family is completely lacking, yes, it's normal if it's sick, said Jokowi, remembering his childhood.

In addition to being a subject of discussion on social networks, the name Moldono was also linked to the question of the authenticity of the Jokowi Diploma of Gadjah Mada University (UGM). However, UGM confirmed that the Jokowi diploma is legitimate, supported by official verification.

Andi Pramaria, a friend of the Jokowi classmate at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, also confirmed that Jokowi was part of their generation, although now he is no longer active in the Whatsapp group of the Ancients because of his busy schedule.

Interestingly, the name of Mulono was also associated with Hari Mulono, the cousin of Jokowi who was the first husband of his younger brother, Idayati, before his death in 2018. Andi Pramaria explained that Hari Mulono had a different posture of Jokowi, so there was often a confusion among classmates.

The meaning behind the name Joko Widodo

The change of name of Mulono to Joko Widodo turned out to bring a great hope of the parents of Jokowi. The name Joko Widodo, which means a prosperous young man, seems to be a prayer so that their children grow in good health and successful. Now, after being president for two periods, Jokowi has proven that the name has indeed brought luck.