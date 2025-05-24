Donald Trump's Harvard attack hits the royal family





Princess Elisabeth, the 23 -year -old heir to the Belgian throne, has just completed her first year at Harvard University. However, his university future in the United States is now uncertain due to a new policy of the administration of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the administration revoked the Harvard authority to register international students, forcing current foreign students to transfer to other establishments or are likely to lose their legal status in US officials also reported that similar actions could be taken against other universities.

On Friday, an American judge interrupted the Trump administration's attempt to go beyond Harvard University of its ability to register international students.

The American district judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by former Democratic president Barack Obama, made a temporary ban order to stop the implementation of the policy.

“Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of the decision (from the Trump administration) will become clear than in the coming days / weeks. We are currently investigating the situation,” the spokesman for the Belgian royal palace told Reuters.

“We are analyzing this for the moment and we will let things settle down. Many things can still happen in the coming days and weeks,” added Palais Communication Director Xavier Baert.

Newsweek contacted the Belgian Embassy in Washington to comment.

Why it matters

Elisabeth is the eldest of four children of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Before registering in Harvard, she graduated in history and politics at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Count Felix and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium during the 18th gala dinner of Prince Christian at the castle of Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Sunday October 15, 2023. Count Felix and Princess Elisabeth de Belgique during the 18th anniversary of Prince Christian at the castle of Christiansborg namely what is known at the castle of associates.

The Trump administration accuses Harvard of being in the grip of a left ideology which favors the diversity of meritocracy and has enabled anti -Semitism to flourish on the campus, which aroused its request for reforms.

However, the college says that the Trump administration is engaged in political interference and breaks its constitutional rights.

After the revocation, a federal judge in California interrupted the administration's attempt to end the legal status of international students while a legal challenge to the previous layoffs is underway.

Harvard continued the Trump administration on Thursday for its decision, which has an impact on thousands of international students.

Legal experts told Newsweek that Harvard would be able to successfully challenge the Trump administration's decision.

The pressure of the Trump administration on Harvard is part of a broader republican effort to push universities, law firms, the media, the judicial power and other traditionally non -partisan institutions to comply with the president's political agenda, in particular around anti -Semitism.

What people say

The president of Harvard, Doctor Alan Mr. Garber, said in a letter to the college community: “We condemn this illegal and unjustified action. This endangers the future of thousands of students and researchers through Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others in the colleges and universities of the country who came to America to continue their studies and realize their dreams.”

Stephen Yale-Loehr, professor of retirement of immigration law at Cornell University, said: “I think Harvard will win his trial, for procedural and substantial reasons.”

Internal security secretary Kristi Noem, in a statement on Thursday: “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help win their grants of several billion dollars.

“Harvard has had a lot of opportunities to do the right thing. He refused. They have lost their certification of the student program and exchange due to their lack of respecting the law.

“Let this serve as a warning to all universities and university institutions across the country.”

What is the next step

The order of the Trump administration concerning Harvard remains blocked for the moment.

