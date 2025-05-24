PM Modi in Niti Meet: If center, states work as a team, we can be a developed country before 2047 | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it was necessary to increase the speed of development, and if the center and the states work together as a team, no objective is impossible. Addressing the Governance Council of Niti Aayog including ministers in chief and Lieutenant-Governors of the States and territories of the Union, said Modi, we must focus on a single objective, to make Bharat Viksit by 2047. We should have the goal of doing each Viksit state, each Viksit city, each Nagar Palika Viksist and each village Viksit. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait until 2047 to become Viksit Bharat. While the chief minister of Western Bengal Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) and the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Congress) jumped the meeting Held in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, CMS from other authorities for opposition, in particular MK Stalin of Tamil NaduBhagwant Mann of Punjab, Omar Abdullah de Jammu and Cashmire, and Hemant Soren on Jharkhand attended the 10th meeting of the Governors' Council. The story continues below this announcement Among other things, Prime Minister Modi said that each state should develop at least one tourist destination tied with global standards and providing all facilities and infrastructure, according to Niti Aayog. A state: a global destination. This would also lead to the development of neighboring cities as tourist places, he said. In light of rapid urbanization, Modi has also focused on the development of cities ready for future, emphasizing innovation and sustainability. At the meeting, he said that the country must focus on increasing women's participation in the workforce. We must work on the inclusion of women in our workforce. We have to make laws, politicians so that they can be respectfully integrated into the labor market, he said. The previous meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog in July 2024 was boycotted by most opposition CMS, with the exception of Western Bengals Mamata Banerjee, to protest against what they called a discriminatory union budget presented a few days earlier. Banerjee, the only participant in the opposition, was released in mid-nicks, alleging that she had not had enough time to speak. According to a press release from the Press Information Office (GDP) on Friday, the 10th meeting of the Governors' Council provides a platform at the Center and States / Territories of the Union to deliberate on the challenges of development with which the nation is confronted and the construction of a consensus on the way in which states can be the constituent elements of making India a developed nation, that is to say Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat. The story continues below this announcement The measures to promote entrepreneurship, improvement of skills and create sustainable employment possibilities across the country will also be deliberate at the meeting, he said. Aggam Walia is corresponding to the Indian Express, reporting on energy, renewable energies and mining. His work unpacks the complex links between businesses, government and politics, often based on documents from the RTI law. Besides, he likes to run through Delhi parks and forests, head for places and cook pasta. … Learn more

