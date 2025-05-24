China is ready to enter a new phase of strategic partnership with Germany Eadaily, May 23, 2025 Politics, Europe





China is ready to enter a new phase of its strategic partnership with Germany, to develop cooperation with the European Union and to contribute to the stable and sustainable growth of the world economy, said Chinese president XI Jinping in a telephone conversation with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday 23 May. Xi Jinping has identified three areas as the key to deepening bilateral relations: strengthening political trust, increasing the sustainability of cooperation and expanding links in new sectors. The Chinese head of state stressed that Beijing considers Berlin as a partner, is ready to pursue a high -level dialogue and consider that it is important to respect mutual interests. In order to strengthen economic cooperation, China intends to extend cooperation in new areas, such as artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, in addition to traditional sectors, mechanical engineering and chemistry. Beijing is also looking for closer coordination on climate change and the transition to a “green economy”. Xi Jinping added that China expects Germany to provide a favorable, transparent and non -discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies. According to the Chinese president, the right direction for relations between China and Germany, as well as between China and the EU, is a strategic partnership based on a stable and predictable political environment. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union. According to Beijing, the parties should assess the accumulated experience of cooperation and clearly indicate to each other that they support multilateralism, free trade and cooperation according to openness and mutual benefits. According to the Chinese report, Merz has confirmed that Berlin remains attached to the “One China” principle and is ready to develop bilateral relations on a constructive and practical basis. According to the German Chancellor, cooperation between China and Germany is particularly important in the current international situation. Merz said Germany supports open, fair and mutually beneficial economic relations and is ready to actively contribute to the stable development of relations between China and the EU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eadaily.com/en/news/2025/05/23/xi-merc-china-is-ready-to-enter-a-new-phase-of-strategic-partnership-with-germany The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos