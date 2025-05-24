Donald Trump undergoes a triple legal blow in a few hours





On Friday, the Trump administration underwent three legal defeats in a few hours while its policies continue to be channeled in court.

In Washington, DC, a federal judge rejected the administration's attempt to overthrow its initial decision of May 19 according to which the American Institute of Peace must be rendered to the control of its Board of Directors of Origin, while an executive decree targeting the law firm Jenner & Block was deemed unconstitutional. Simultaneously, in Massachusetts, a judge judged that the abolition of articles from a federal government welcomed patient safety resources in response to Trump's decree on “gender ideology” violated the first amendment and must be reversed.

Why it matters

The Republicans enjoying a thin majority in the House and the Senate, the courts have become one of the main obstacles to the policies exercised by the second administration of Donald Trump.

Since Trump's return to the White House in January, the government has undergone legal defeats on a series of questions, including the expulsion of illegal migrants to countries other than their own, freezing billions of foreign aid and the ban on transgender staff serving in the army.

Us Institute of Peace Ruling

Friday, the judge of the American district court Beryl A. Howell rejected the Trump administration's request to suspend its decision of May 19 in which she concluded that her decision to dismiss the board of directors of the American Institute of Peace was illegal and therefore “no and not avenue”.

Howell said the government had not provided a “strong demonstration” indicating that its case could succeed in its own merits. In May, she concluded that the Peace Institute was not part of the Executive Branch and therefore the dismissal of its board of directors in March, following a takeover by the government's efficiency department (DOGE) of Elon Musk, was illegal.

Jenner & Block Rules

The judge of the district court John Bates, appointed by George W. Bush, judged that the executive decree of President Trump targeting the law firm Jenner & Block was probably unconstitutional and therefore blocked in whole.

Bates concluded that the order “seeks to cool the legal representation that the administration does not like, thus insulating the executive power of the fundamental judicial check for the separation of powers. He thus violates the Constitution and the Tribunal prohibiting its entire functioning”.

In an email in Newsweek, the main press director of the White House, Harrison Fields, said: “The decision to grant any individual access to the secrets of this country is a judgment sensitive to the appeal to the president. Painting these factors and the implementation of such decisions are the basic powers, and the examination of the president's authorization decisions fall outside the authority of the judiciary.”

President Donald Trump speaks after having signed decrees in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2025. President Donald Trump speaks after having signed decrees in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, May 23, 2025. Win McNamee / Getty

After his second presidential inauguration in January, Trump signed a number of decrees targeting law firms that had been involved in civil or criminal cases against him or had represented his political opponents.

The orders eliminated the security authorization of employees of the companies concerned and prevented them from accessing federal buildings.

Agency for research and quality of health care

The Massachusetts district judge, Leo T. Sorokin, one named by Obama, partly granted a preliminary injunction requiring that the articles be restored to the patient safety resources services that have been deleted in response to Trump's executive order on January 20, targeting “sex ideology”.

Sorokin granted the preliminary injunction on the grounds that “complainants should succeed in proving that the deletion of their articles was an example of a manual of discrimination from point of view by defendants in violation of the first amendment”.

Consequently, he said: “Defenders must restore patient safety items they have withdrawn from the online resource in question.”

What happens next

The Trump administration should continue to find its political program frustrated by the legal challenges of criticisms which argue that some of its actions are illegal or unconstitutional. Trump retaliated to the judges involved in some of the decisions against his government increasing the prospect of a prolonged confrontation between the executive and the legal system.

Update of 05/24/25, 9:46 am and: This story was updated with the comments of the assistant press secretary of the White House principle, Harrison Fields.

