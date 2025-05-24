New Delhi [India]May 24 (Ani): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states on Saturday to develop at least one standard global tourist destination to attract international visitors and stimulate the local economy.

At the 10th meeting of the Council of Government of Niti Aayog in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that the G20 summit had helped India be recognized as a global tourist destination, but states should take advantage of the occasion.

He urged states to develop at least one tourist destination for global standards and expectations, according to a press release from Niti Aayog.

He said 25-30 of these tourist destinations can be created through India, added the exit from Niti Aayog.

The 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog brought together ministers in chief and governors of the lieutenant representing 24 states and seven UT. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Going further, the Prime Minister said it was the aspiration of each Indian to make the country a Bharat Viksit. It is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crores of Indians. He observed that if all states work together towards this objective, we will make great progress.

He also said that we have to commit that each state, each city, each village will be developed, then Viksit Bharat will be made a lot before 2047.

The PM said that India has appeared among the top five savings in the world and that 25 crushes have escaped poverty. He stressed that India must increase the speed of this transformation. He encouraged states to take advantage of their manufacturing forces. He said the government of India announced the manufacturing mission.

PM has observed that global investors are extremely interested in India. He encouraged states to use this opportunity and facilitate investments. Citing recent trade agreements with water, the United Kingdom and Australia, he said that states should use it at the optimum.

Stressing the skills, the Prime Minister said that NEP emphasizes education and skills. He said states should plan various skills that are attentive to modern technologies such as AI, semiconductor, 3D printing. He said that we can become the capital of the skills of the world because of our demographic dividend. The Prime Minister said that a regime of 60,000 complaints was approved by Goi. States must focus on modern training infrastructure and rural training centers to improve skills.

PM cited cybersecurity as a challenge as well as an opportunity. Hydrogen and green energy have been highlighted by him as arenas of immense potential and opportunities.

PM observed that India is quickly urbanized. He asked States to make cities the engine of sustainability and growth and urged them to focus on level 2 and level 3 cities. He noted that a Défi Urban Challenge RS 1 Lakh Fund is created for seed funds.

PM underlined the enormous force of the Nari Shakti of India. He urged to modify the laws for women so that they could join the growth trajectory. He observed that there should be reforms in the public and private sectors for women who work on their ease of work.

The PM encouraged states to interline rivers in states to fight against water shortage as well as floods. He appreciated the Bihar who recently launched Kosi-Mochi Connection Grid. He also appreciated the program of ambitious districts which was a success thanks to collective efforts.

The Prime Minister said that in agriculture we have to focus on the laboratory to land. He spoke of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, in which around 2,500 scientists will go to villages and rural centers in the coming days, where they will deliberate on subjects such as the diversification of crops and agriculture without chemicals. He asked all CMS to support this business.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to focus on providing health services. He said that we must check the oxygen plants and preparations to be ready for all the challenges linked to COVID. He said states must extend telemedicine so that the right doctors can be connected to district hospitals and electronic advantages and teleconsultation and teleconsultation services.

Minister -in -chief / Governors have given various suggestions for the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also discussed the measures taken in their states. Some of the main suggestions and best practices highlighted were in the fields of agriculture, education and development of skills, entrepreneurship, drinking water, reduction in compliant, governance, digitization of women, cybersecurity, etc. Several states have also shared their efforts to create a vision of the state for 2047.

The Prime Minister asked Niti Aayog to study the suggestions of the States and the UT made at the meeting. He said that the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog is an important step in its 10 years of travel which defines and describes the 2047 vision.

He observed that the meetings of the Board of Directors have contributed to the construction of the country and that it has become a platform for joint action and shared aspirations. (Ani)

