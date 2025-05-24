No interview with the government of Shehbaz Sharif 'Puppet', will only negotiate with the army: Imran Khan





Imran Khan, 72, is currently imprisoned in high security prison Adiala. (File photo)

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in prison since August 2023, would have declared that he would only negotiate with the military establishment to guarantee his release, not the “puppet” government PML-N. The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), however, clearly indicated that he made the effort “only in the national interest”. “I am not afraid of the tests because my resolution remains strong,” added Khan.

Khan has been in prison since August 2023 and faces several cases, which were launched after his government was overthrown in April 2022.

“Given interviews with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Pakistan Government (PML-N) is useless. This illegitimate government government has already wasted two months. Its only objective is to hang on to false authority. It has no real power,” Khan published on X.

“The talks will only be held with those who really hold power (military establishment), and only in the national interest. I am not afraid of the difficulties because my resolution remains strong,” added Khan.

Khan said that political affairs against him and other PTI members, forced kidnappings and forced press conferences are designed to publicly dissociate the members of the party.

All prove that the rule of law has been fully dismantled. What we have now is the law of the jungle, “he added.

Khan is currently imprisoned in high security prison Adiala.

Reacting to the recovery tests linked to the events of May 9, 2023, he said: “On May 9 was an operation of false flag. No video surveillance sequence has been presented to date, and the last two years have clearly indicated that its only objective was to crush PTI.

The truth will be obvious to everyone if the video surveillance images of this day are made public, “added Khan.

The Supremo PTI denied that someone from the army or other approached him to conclude an agreement. “No one has approached me for any negotiation. The news affirming the opposite are entirely false,” he said.

Khan also said that he was not allowed to speak to his children, that meetings with his family were arbitrarily delayed for days and even my personal doctor is not authorized to see me. Despite this, I will continue to stay firm for the good of my nation, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/asia/pakistan-crisis-no-talks-with-shehbaz-sharif-government-will-only-negotiate-with-asim-munir-military-imran-khan-article-151710699 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos