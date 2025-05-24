



Donald Trump likes to conclude offers. And he can calculate that his sudden climbing of prices on the EU will lead to Brussels to make major concessions when he opens a new front in his World Trade War.

But it is a risky bet. Although commercial talks between the United States and the EU have evolved slowly, prevails over the threat of putting prices on all imports of the block from June 1, has considerably increased economic and diplomatic issues.

This decision threatens to compromise a recent recovery in global actions prices launched by the assets for the inclination of the agreement and de-escalation with other business partners, including the United Kingdom and China. This could also damage transatlantic relations more.

The bet reflects the frustration of the president and his senior officials with what they consider to be the obstruction of the EUS in the negotiations and the conviction that Brussels will concede first or will suffer more than the United States if there is no agreement.

It is a classic Trump intimidation tactic, that's what it does. If he does not get what he wants, he pushes back and does more threats, then he waits to see what is going on, said Bill Reinsch, an expert in commercial policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

It is intended to bring Europeans to retreat from my reading of them, it is because they will not, he added.

Friday afternoon, in the oval office, Trump insisted that he did not seek a quick agreement with Brussels and promised that the 50% prices would take effect on June 1 as planned. It's like that, he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that the target of the planned prices was to light a fire under the EU suggesting that there was a room for maneuver for negotiations before or after the deadline of June 1.

But the edge creates uncertainty, warns economists. The prices proposed on the EU highlight a risk of key forecast, by which the prices remain a continuous tool to exercise by the Trump administration whenever negotiations reach a hitch. Repeated price threats and withdrawals will maintain the uncertainty of high policies, Oxford Economics wrote in a note on Friday.

The precise requirements of Washingtons in Brussels are not clear. Friday, in his article on social networks, Trump shook his dissatisfaction with many aspects of the policy of the tax, regulations and EU trade which would be difficult to discuss quickly.

Washington sales experts say that the administration is frustrated that EUS's offers are not different from those it has made in the United States in the past.

The normal methods of diplomacy and the traditional approaches to commercial negotiations have not resulted in an American trade agreement by the EU by any administration. So I am not surprised to see the president assume a very different approach from the EU, said Kelly Ann Shaw, a former White House official during the first mandate of Trumps, and a partner of the international trade policy of the Akin Gump law firm.

These threats of much higher prices create an action forcing event, where the two parties will go to an agreement, they were not born, she added.

The American point of view is that Europeans do not understand that this time is different, and it is not a conventional negotiation, told Reinsch to the CSI.

On Friday, the EU trade commissioner Maro Efovi spoke with the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the Representative of Commerce Jamieson Greer, but there did not seem to be a breakthrough.

EU-US trade is unmatched and must be guided by mutual respect, not threats. We are ready to defend our interests, Efovi wrote on X after the discussions.

EU officials sang Trumps requests, wondering why the world's largest commercial block should offer unilateral concessions.

They argue that there is only one difference of a percentage point between the prices of the EU and the United States and say that the value added tax is almost equivalent to the American sales tax.

Brussels is also reluctant to grant access to the American market refused to other countries, which would break the rules of the World Trade Organization.

Officials also point out that if commercial policy is managed by the European Commission, many obstacles in the United States have problems.

EU negotiators should hold their nerve. This certainly signals the nervousness and impatience of Washingtons to obtain an agreement, said Georg Riekeles, associate director of the European Policy Center in Brussels.

Riekeles urged the EU to copy Canada and China by storming strongly. If the EU is ready to retaliate, intimidation and climbing of the United States are ultimately so self-sufficient that you can enter the Deal territory.

However, countries like Ireland and Italy, which are based on American exports, have put pressure on strong countermeasures and Trump will count on the schisms in the block to force the hands of the EUS.

Recommended

But Michael Smart, a former lawyer for the Democrating Congress Trade, now at Rock Creek Global Advisors, a consulting group in Washington, warned that if Trumps plans to divide the block, this will probably have the opposite effect.

Most Member States have so far supported the approach of commitment commissions, but by eating time, believing that Trump will finally return because of the damage that his prices inflict on the American economy. They indicated that Brussels is anxious to remain firm.

One of the reasons why the markets have calmed down is that they have already taken into account more Trump concessions, said an EU diplomat.

We do not make political decisions based on tweets, at least not on this side of the Atlantic, said another.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/33cb79d5-f6f8-481c-9426-bf07ac741002 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos