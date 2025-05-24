Trump Barrier Harvard from the registration of foreign students

BOSTON – The administration of President Donald Trump revised the capacity of Harvard University on Thursday to register international students and obliges current foreign students to transfer to other schools or to lose their legal status.

The administration has also threatened to extend repression to other colleges.

The decision marked a significant escalation of the Trump administration campaign against Elite Ivy League University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which has become one of its most important institutional objectives.

This decision was made after Harvard refused to provide information required by the Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, on certain holders of foreign student visa at the university, said his department.

Student files

Noem has ordered his department to end the certification of the student and exchange program for Harvard University effective for the 2025-2026 school year, after having accused the University of “promoting violence, anti-Semitism and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party”.

Harvard said the move – which affects thousands of students – was illegal and equivalent to reprisals.

Harvard registered nearly 6,800 international students during the 2024-2025 school year, 27% of his total registrations, according to university statistics.

In 2022, Chinese nationals were the largest group of foreign students at 1,016, showed university figures.

In addition, several Chinese “princelings”, as the elite of the communist party in power are known, attended Harvard in the past two decades, including the daughter of President Xi Jinping, Xi Mingze.

After the Chinese are students from Canada, India, South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

In a recent letter to Harvard, Noem gave “the opportunity” to find his certification at the 72 -hour file of a file on foreign students, including any video or audio of their protest activity in the past five years.

She said: “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition fees to help win their endowments of several billion dollars.”

“ International credibility ''

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing will protect the legitimate rights and interests of its students and academics abroad.

Mao Ning, ministry spokesperson, also said that American actions will undoubtedly affect its “international image and credibility”.

Harvard student Zhang said: “The Chinese community feels definitively as a more targeted entity compared to other groups”.

The 24 -year -old, who continues a doctorate in physics, agreed to be questioned but refused to give his surname.

Zhang said that many of the Chinese students from Harvard are concerned about their visa status and their internship prospects, although others think that the school is likely to win legal battles.

However, other Chinese students in Harvard suddenly cancel flights at home on Friday and asked for legal advice on the stay in the United States.

“Our teachers sent us an e-mail saying that the school is actively working hard on an answer in the next 72 hours and aims to negotiate with the government,” Teresa, a third Chinese third cycle student at Harvard Kennedy School.

Zhang Kaiqi, a master's degree in public health, had packed his luggage and his memories ready for a Friday flight to China. But when hearing the news, he urgently canceled the expensive flight, losing his internship in an American non -opposite organization in China.

“I was sad and irritated. For a moment, I thought it was false news,” said the 21 -year -old.

The most anxious among Harvard Chinese students are those who have summer jobs as research assistants linked to their visa status, crucial for the future doctorate. Applications, he said.

While others digested the order of Thursday, two Chinese students said that they had been added to WhatsApp groups in which panicked foreign students frantically shared legal advice on their immigration status.

One provided a transcription of such a discussion group which showed that lawyers advised students not to leave the country or to use domestic plane trips, and to wait for the official schools of the school.

Calling the action of the “illegal” government, Harvard said that he was “fully committed” to educate foreign students.

Previous decision

“This reprisal action threatens serious damage to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission,” the university said in a statement.

The Democrats of Congress also denounced the revocation, the representative of Maryland, Jamie Raskin, calling him “intolerable attack on Harvard independence and academic freedom”.

Trump has already fixed some $ 3 billion in federal subsidies in Harvard in recent weeks, leading the university to continue to restore funding.

In a separate trial linked to Trump's efforts to put an end to the legal status of hundreds of foreign students across the United States, a federal judge judged Thursday that the administration could not end their status without following the appropriate regulatory procedures.

It was not immediately clear how this previous decision would now affect the action against Harvard.

In an interview with Fox News “The Story With Martha MacCallum”, Noem was asked if she envisaged similar movements in other universities, including Columbia University in New York.

“Absolutely, we are,” said Noem. “This should be a warning to all other universities to bring together your act.”

Since his entry into office in January, promising a major immigration repression, Trump has made an extraordinary effort to reorganize colleges and private schools in the United States, saying that they promote anti-American, Marxist and “radical” ideologies.



The Republican President also criticized Harvard for having hired eminent democrats for teaching or management positions.