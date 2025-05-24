



Rachel Muller-Heynddyk BBC News Reuters The former PM and his wife are “totally struck” by their new daughter Poppy Carrie and Boris Johnson announced the birth of their fourth child, a girl. Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson was born on May 21, wrote Ms. Johnson in an Instagram post accompanied by a series of baby images. “I can't believe how pretty and tiny you are,” she said. “Feel incredibly lucky. We are all completely struck.” The new baby joins their sons, Wilfred and Frank, and his daughter Romy. Poppy – or “Pop Tart”, as it was nicknamed – is the ninth child of the former Prime Minister. Photos of the new arrival included poppy lying in a cradle with their other children standing above her, as well as Carrie, 37, and Boris Johnson, 60, in the hospital. “I'm not sure I have slept for a minute since you were born, because you can't stop looking at what extent you are completely charming,” wrote Ms. Johnson. She also thanked the maternity team of the University College London Hospital in Euston, in northern London, “and in particular in Asma and Patrick who maintained me so well during all my pregnancies”. Allow Instagram content? This article contains content provided by Instagram . We ask for your authorization before everything is loaded, as they can use cookies and other technologies. You may want to realize before accepting. To display this content, chooseaccept and continue. Accept and continue Johnson's first two children – Wilfred and Romy – were born while the couple was in Downing Street during the cocovio pandemic. Frank was born in July 2023, Their first after Boris Johnson left his duties. Johnson, former director of communications of the Conservative Party, suggested that their fourth child would be their last, describing Poppy as a “member of the final gang”. She said that her other children were “totally delighted” to add to the family, noting that Romy was “desperate for a little sister”. The former conservative chief has four adult children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and another daughter of a case. He was Prime Minister of July 2019 until his resignation in September 2022.

