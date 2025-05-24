The US American trade war fears the reign as Europe dates back to the threat of Trump | World News





The fears of a trade war in the United States-EU were rekindled after Europe refused to retreat to new threats from Donald Trump.

The word tariff dominated a large part of the second term of the American president, and he has several times threatened from the countries with them.

Money blog: Trump sends a message to the United Kingdom on energy bills

This included the so-called “Liberation Day” last month, when it sparked prices on many of its business partners.

Friday, after a period of relative calm which included the conclusion of an agreement with the United Kingdom, he threatened to impose a 50% price on the EU after affirming that the commercial talks with Brussels “were going nowhere”.

The American president has been rejected several times with the EU, going so far as to claim that he was created to tear the United States.

However, faced with the last hostile rhetoric of Mr. Trump's social media account, the European Commission – which oversees trade for the block of 27 countries – refused to retreat.

The EU business manager Maros Sefcovic said: “EU-US trade is unrivaled and must be guided by mutual respect, not threats.

“We are ready to defend our interests.”

Image: Donald Trump talks to journalists at the Oval Office Friday

The other EU leaders and ministers also held the line after Mr. Trump's comments.

Deputy Minister of the Polish economy, Michal Baranowski, said the prices seemed to be a negotiation scheme, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the prices “can go up and down.”

The French Minister of Commerce, Laurent Saint-Martin, said that the latest threats had done nothing to help commercial talks.

He stressed that “de -escalation” was one of the main EU’s objectives, but warned: “We are ready to respond.”

Sefcovic spoke with the US trade representative Jamieson Greer and the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick after Mr. Trump's comments.

Mr. Trump previously fell back on a trade war in tit-for-tat with China, which has seen prices up 100% above 100%.

Read more: Trump accepts an $ 400 million plane in Qatarjudge blocks the prohibition of students abroad at Harvard de Trump

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

3:44 The United States and China end the trade war

Snack

The talks between the United States and the EU have stumbled.

Last week, Washington sent a list of requests to Brussels – in particular by adopting US food security standards and removing national taxes on digital services, people familiar with Reuters News Agency said.

In response, the EU would have offered a mutually beneficial case that could include the potentially purchase block of natural gas and liquefied soy from the United States, as well as cooperation on issues such as steel overcapacity, that the two parties blame China.

Stocks fall while Trump growls

The main stock indices fell after the comments of Mr. Trump, who came as he also threatened to slap the American technology giant with a price of 25%.

The president is categorical that he wants the company's iPhones to be built in America.

The vast majority of its phones are made in China and the company has also moved a certain production in India.

Apple shares finished 3% lower and the dollar sank 1% against the Japanese yen and the euro increased by 0.8% compared to the dollar.

