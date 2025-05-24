Imran Khan wants to negotiate with the military in Pakistan, calls the Shehbaz Sharif government a “puppet”





In a large declaration, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, said on Saturday May 24 that it was useless to speak with the PML-N Puppet government, adding that he was ready to negotiate with the military establishment.

Khan, who is currently imprisoned at Adiala high security prison, is the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and faces several cases that were launched after his government was overthrown in April 2022. Khan said that political affairs against him and other members of the PTI, forced abductions and press conferences were designed for members of member feast.

“Given interviews with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Pakistan Government (PML-N) is useless. This illegitimate government government has already wasted two months. Its only objective is to hang on to false authority. It has no real power,” said Imran Khan on X.

“The talks will only be held with those who really hold power (military establishment), and only in the national interest. I am not afraid of the difficulties because my resolution remains strong,” added Khan.

He also declared that the baseless tests linked to the events of May 9, 2023 resumed once again. “On May 9 was a false flag operation. No video surveillance sequence has been presented to date, and the last two years have clearly indicated that its only objective was to crush the PTI. The truth will be obvious to everyone if this day's video surveillance images are made public,” added Khan.

The Supremo PTI denied that someone from the army or other approached him to conclude an agreement. “No one has approached me for any negotiation. The news affirming the opposite are entirely false,” he said. Khan also said that he was not authorized to speak to his children, that meetings with his family were arbitrarily delayed for days and “even my personal doctor is not authorized to see me. Despite this, I will continue to remain firm for the good of my nation,” he said.

This occurs after Khan estimated that Gen Asim Munnir should have crossed the “king” instead of the field marshal. Last week, General Asim Munnir was officially raised to the ranking of Marshal of the highest military designation in Pakistan.

