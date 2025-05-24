Prabowo is advisable to show a special messenger on the Papuan conflict





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Pacific Network of Papouas encourages President Prabowo suffered to appoint a special envoy to open a dialogue with a group of independent Papua organizations and all conflicting parties in Papua.

Papuaning Peace Network spokesperson Yan Christian Warinussy said the government has been reluctant to open a dialogue space for the Papuen separatist movement. In fact, the only solution to reconcile Papua is by a dialogue involving all parties.

“President Prabowo must appoint a person like the person who connects directly to the contradictory party in Papua,” said Yan Christian when he is contacted TempoSaturday, May 27, 2025.

According to Yan, if President Prabowo was serious about the resolution of conflicts in Papua, he had to involve all the groups in Papua, including pro-independence and activists in Papua, to sit on a single table.

Yan told me that when he met President Joko Widodo in 2016, he said that the development of infrastructure was not enough to resolve the conflict of Papua. Because without dialogue will not produce any agreement.

He recalled a similar dialogue which was made by former president BJ Habie with 100 Papoues personalities called the team 100. The meeting took place on February 26, 1999 at the Jakarta State Palace. Habia at that time met 100 papuan figurines led by Tom Beanal.

Yan said that the 100 team had delivered a statement to Papua to separate from Indonesia to Habia. But Yan said Habia's response was very wise at that time.

“The aspirations you transmit are important, but the establishment of a country is not an easy question, going home and thinking about this aspiration,” said Habia at the time.

After the meeting, the chief of Papuan held the second Papuan congress which was assisted by thousands of people and is the result of a major deliberation of tribal chiefs at the beginning of 2000. This congress resulted

But Yan regretted that such a dialogue did not occur in the current government. Yan said that instead of dialogue, the government used a military approach and violence that finally closed the space for dialogue. In particular sacrificing many papuan civilians.

Novali Panji Nugroho and Dani Aswara contributed to the writing of this article

