PM Modi to launch projects worth more than 53,000 roots during the two -day Gujarat visit – Infrastructure News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 26 and 27 for the first time after the Sindoor operation, according to a statement from the office of the Chief Minister of Gujarat (CMO). During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a multitude of development projects in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar, with most of the events taking place in Bhuj on May 26. On that day, the Prime Minister will launch 33 major infrastructure and development projects worth 53,414 Rubies. These projects have crossed the key sectors, in particular energy, roads, water supply, tourism and port development, and involve major government services such as the Department of Energy and Petrochemistry, the Department of Roads and Buildings, and Deendayal Port Authority. Solar energy, substations and roads among the inaugurated projects In Bhuj, PM Modi will inaugurate key power and infrastructure projects, including 220/66 kv Babarzar, Kansumra 132/66 kV sub-station in Jamnagar and PV solar projects totaling more than 250 MW in Morbi, Kutch and Jamnagar districts. Basic improvements such as Layja-Bada-Mapar-Modkuba-Suthari Road and the Dhordo Tent City Access Road are also part of the launch. In the port sector, large Kandla extensions include oil pier n ° 8, Godowns transport transport storage and additional connectivity roads for a more fluid Exim cargo movement. The residential districts of port personnel and a new center of excellence in Gandhidham are also part of the projects. Stone Foundation for future energy and transport centers The Prime Minister also laying the basic stone for ambitious future projects such as the 800 kV HVDC line from the Khawda renewable energy area, transmission systems to support 7 GW of additional solar and wind energy, and new 400/220 kv stations in Kutch and Ahmedabad. The other major initiatives include the 800 MW-critical ultra-super -uper thermal power plant in Ukai, the green hydrogen production installation and several roads on bridges and six-lane road improvements in the Kandla region. The development of Hyperloop Pod technology in Kandla Port and Tourism Infrastructure in Dholavira is also planned. Focus on renewable energies, ports and tourism These large -scale projects reflect the centers that put pressure for clean energy, improving transport infrastructure, development led by the port and religious tourism. The visit of the Prime Ministers should strengthen the confidence of investors and accelerate the implementation of flagship regimes in Gujarat.

