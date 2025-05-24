Trump praises the cadets of West Point, takes credit for the American soldiers could to start the address





West Point, NY – President Trump has used his first military start since his return in office to congratulate the cadets of West Point for their achievements and attribute the merit of the military power of the United States.

“You will become officers in the largest and most powerful army that the world has ever known,” said the President, “and I know because I have rebuilt the army and I have rebuilt the army, and we rebuilt it as if nobody had ever rebuilt it before.”

Wearing a red hat “Make America Great Again”, the republican president also detailed the change in American foreign policy and military intervention, which he previously addressed during his trip to the Middle East earlier this month.

President Trump and the Superintendent of the American soldiers, Lieutenant-General Steven Gilland, listened to the national anthem before Mr. Trump pronounces the start of start during the graduation ceremony from 2025 to West Point on May 24, 2025.

“For at least two decades, political leaders of the two parties led our soldiers in missions,” said Trump. “It was never supposed to be the being. It was not supposed to be. People said,” Why do we do that? Why do we waste our time, our money and our soul? “In some cases, they sent our warriors to the crusades of construction of nation who wanted nothing to do with us, led by leaders, leaders who have ideological experiences and at home.

The last time the president delivered a speech to the American military academy came in the middle of the national level following the murder of the police of George Floyd in 2020. In this speech, Mr. Trump concentrated his speech on the thanking the national guard to “ensure peace, security and the rule of constitutional law in our streets”. He urged the class never to forget the soldiers who fought to “turn off the evil from slavery”.

Nine graduates in 2020 have written a letter to the administrators requesting that the anti-racism training is part of the West Point study program, saying that the institution was not producing managers equipped to direct various organizations.

Five years later, West Point complies with the executive decree of the second Trump administration prohibiting diversity, equity and inclusion, or Dei, the army programs. In February, the American military academy dissolved a dozen cadet clubs formed around the breed and sex, including the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, the National Society of Black Engineers Club and the Society of Women Engineers Club.

The order prohibits the race or preference based on sex in any part of the American army and directs the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to carry out internal examinations of the Dei initiatives. The president promised during the campaign to get rid of “awakened” military generals and restore a system based on merit.

The cadets of the American military academy listen to American president Donald Trump pronounce the speech at the start during the graduation ceremony of 2025 at the American military academy West Point on May 24, 2025, in West Point, New York. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Trump burst that the critical theory of race would no longer be taught in military academies on Saturday.

“We get rid of the distractions, and we focus our soldiers on its main mission, crushing America's opponents, killing American enemies and defending our great American flag as if it had never been defended before,” he said.

Trump also said that his administration had obtained a new record in recruitment recruitment in peacetime.

“Today, morale in the armed forces has been hanging on the highest levels for many decades after years of recruitment of deficits, and we have had years and years of recruitment of deficits. And last year was the worst year of the Biden administration,” Trump said. “And right now, a little less than a year later, we have just set a whole new recruitment record in peacetime.”

CBS News noted that military files show that the enrollments began to bounce back after a pandemic crisis long before election day. While the figures continued to increase under Mr. Trump, the experts say that the so -called “bump of Trump” – a term used by HegSeth – is more likely the result of the recruitment reforms introduced during the mandate of former president Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump's address one day occurs after Vice-President JD Vance, a veteran marine, spoke to the American Naval Academy and stressed the change in the administration’s foreign policy against wars forever and open conflicts. The United States would no longer send the military in missions unless there is a “specific set of objectives in mind,” he told graduates.

Before the Memorial Day, Vance also thought about the sacrifice of members of the service. He shared the story of Major Megan McClung, 34, who served by his side in Iraq and was killed by a bomb by the road.

“She was an officer with whom I was serving who was brilliant, hard and incredibly devoted to her work,” said Vance.

He admitted that even if all graduates did not share his policy, he was still rooted for them.

Of the 1,002 cadets graduated from the American military academy, 14 are international cadets around the world, including Kosovo, Qatar and Poland.

Former President Joe Biden delivered the start of the start in West Point last year, during which he focused on the challenges of foreign policy that is still confronted in the United States, he promised continuous support in the United States to Ukraine, called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, and reminded graduates that their oath was in the American Constitution.

