Jokowi's report to the Jakarta metropolitan police concerning false diplomas is still running





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Polda Metro Jaya confirmed that the defamation report and the defamation published by former president Joko Widodo still work. The Jokowi report was managed by the State Security Sub-Directorate in the Directorate of the General Criminal Investigation.

“The investigation process of the police report managed by the Kamneg sub-admission is still underway,” said Jakarta police commissioner, Are Ary Syam Indradi, of the media team in his office, South Jakarta, Friday, May 23, 2025.

Ade Ary said that the regional metro police investigator Jaya had asked for information from the press council concerning several videos that have become evidence in this case. “Whether video is a journalistic product or not. Thus, the investigation process is still underway,” he said.

ADE said that the investigator would first request clarification from the journalist and reported, or the people whose names were mentioned in the report. A collection of evidence will also be checked. “Then, it was collected, carried out the deepening, also to draw information on expert files, examination of evidence. Later, only a title of case,” said Ade Ary. The total witnesses who were examined by the regional police investigator Jaya are 29 people.

In the chronology he transmitted, this case report started on March 26, 2025, around Karet Kuningan, South Jakarta. Jokowi as a journalist began to know the existence of the video he considered to broadcast the slander of the false diploma.

In addition, Jokowi asked help and his lawyer to collect evidence from various social media. The Jokowi lawyer in this case is Yakup Hasibuan.

For this incident, Ade continued, Jokowi felt disadvantaged so that on April 30, 2025, he visited Metro Jaya Integrated Police of Police Services (SPKT) to take the legal process. The investigation team of the Directorate of the General Criminal Survey (Ditreskrimum) also followed the report.

In his report, Jokowi mentioned several names allegedly linked to slander and the defamation concerned to him. These names are examined by the regional police investigator Jaya. However, according to examined witnesses and the police, there was indeed not reported in the report.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, police planned an examination of four witnesses. They introduce us, RF, MBS and Ktr. Those who meet the call of the metropolitan police of Jakarta are RF, MBS and KTR, while the United States is not present.

Then on Thursday May 15, 2025, the investigators called the hospitals, TT and ES. The initials are known as Roy Suryo, Tifa and Egi Sudjana. Roy and Tifa were present to answer the call of the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

While the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) said that the degree of the former president was from. Bareskrim said that the investigator had received the original document from the Joko baccalaureate diploma when he graduated from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University.

“The investigators received the original document from the forest diploma number 1120 on behalf of Joko Widodo with the Forestry Faculty of Forestry of 1681 KT on November 5, 1985,” said the director of crimes general of the criminal investigation, the general of Brigadier Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro at a press conference on Thursday, May 22.

Djuhandhani said the original Jokowi scholarship document was then tested in the laboratory. In the laboratory test, a sample of comparison with a diploma of three colleagues who took conferences at the Faculty of Forestry UGM during the same period as Jokowi.

The comparison test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, writing ink, stamp stamps and ink signatures belonging to the dean and chancellor. According to laboratory research and the comparative test, Djuhandhani said, it was concluded that evidence and comparison were identical “or from the same product,” he said. Intan Setiawanty and Hanin Marwah contributed to the drafting of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/laporan-jokowi-di-polda-metro-jaya-soal-ijazah-palsu-masih-berjalan-1533901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos