Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday, in which he sent a message on Operation Sindoor to the participants, while the opposition held certain requests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday May 24, 2025. (PTI)

During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged the States and the Union's territories to abolish the bottlenecks of policies to encourage investment and generate a job.

He also stressed that no objective is impossible if central governments and states work together.

We have to increase development speed. If the center and all states meet and work together as Team India, no objective is impossible, Modi said.

“Viksit Bharat is the objective of each Indian. When each state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 citizens crosses,” added Modi.

Modi has also suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination per state, tied with global standards, and provide all facilities and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ministers of the Union, chief ministers and administrators of various states and UTS at the 10th meeting of the Council of Governors of Niti Aayog in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

The theme of the meeting of the Governors' Council was “Viiksit Rajya for Viiksit Bharat @ 2047”.

The Board of Directors, the Apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all the ministers in chief of the State, the Lieutenant-Governors of the Union territories and several ministers of the Union. Prime Minister Modi is its president.

PM Modi message on the Sindoor operation

According to the CEO of Niti Aayog, Bvr Subrahmanyam, all those present in Reunion supported the sustained operation Sindoor, undertaken by India to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan.

A declaration by Niti Aayog said that Prime Minister Modi said that Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a single initiative and that India should adopt a long -term approach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and the chief minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, during the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. (Ani)

The Prime Minister said that we must modernize our approach to civil preparation. He said recent simulated exercises had rekindled our attention to civil defense states should institutionalize the preparation of civil defense, the statement said.

The CMS and the LGS welcomed the Sindoor operation for its precision and its targeted strikes, which led to the destruction of the terrorist infrastructure. In a voice, they praised leadership PMS and the value of the armed forces, he added.

Bihar, Bengal and others have jumped

Information journalists on the Niti Aayog meeting, CEO Bvr Subrahmanyam, said that 31 Union states and territories were present out of the 36.

States that did not attend the meeting were Karnataka, Kerala, Western Bengal, Bihar and Pudichery, he said, adding that the 10th Council meeting experienced maximum attendance.

Subrahmanyam also added that those who could not commit had prior commitments and informed the Council.

What opposition CMS said at the meeting

During the meeting on Saturday, Telangana CM a Revanth Reddy called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for the approval of phase II Rail Hyderabad Metro 24 269 Brooding and official recognition of the Hyderabad-Bangalore defense manufacturing corridor, according to the PTI news agency.

The Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the government that the special needs of the hill states should be taken into account and demanded that the funds awaiting the state to be released.

If long-standing contributions have been published by the center in time, the Himachal Pradesh will itself become autonomous, said Sukhu, according to PTI.

The chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, called at a provision of the Portfolio areas (acquisition and development), commonly known as the ABC law, forcing companies to return land to the government of the state after mining activities.

Speaking during the meeting of the Governance Council of Niti Aayog, he also demanded the release of 1.40 Lakh crore should have mining companies.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged the central government to get rid of 2,200 funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) due to the state.

Stalin also sought to increase the share of the state on central taxes to 50% and underlined the need for an urban transformation mission dedicated to the state.