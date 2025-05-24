



>> Very well David, thank you. Well, today, after months in the limbo, the victims of the deadly epidemic of the tornado in mid-March obtain federal aid. >> It's true. President Trump has now approved a major statement in the event of a disaster for Mississippi. But for the victims of tornadoes who won seven lives and damaged hundreds of houses, it was really a long wait. 18 tornadoes torn the Mississippi on March 14 and 15, hitting the County of Walthall particularly strong. Rescue and survey efforts started immediately on April 1. Governor Tate Reeves sent a major statement in the event of a disaster in the White House. Then today, this request has been approved, as well as others in other states, allowing certain storm ravaged areas to resume cleaning efforts that have been paused because local agencies lacked money to finance them. >> The declaration covers the survivors in 11 counties and the efforts to take over the government. In 17. Approval means that the management of Mississippi emergencies can begin more significant cleaning and reconstruction efforts, thanks to federal government funding. So far, the agency had been stuck in a model of detention similar to that of the survivors has found itself. >> are simply happy that income comes into the state of Mississippi. What we have done is that we have done all our reasonable diligence that we could prepare for this storm resumption. We have already pre-plane for the recovery centers after claim. >> plans to start mobilizing the recovery centers after claim from Tuesday. They say they should be operational no later than Thursday. But if you need t

President Trump approves the federal aid for the Mississippi after the Tornado epidemic

Update: 6:24 p.m. CDT May 23, 2025

The request for federal assistance on Mississippi disasters was approved for more than two months after more than a dozen tornadoes torn the state, killing seven people and destroying or damaging hundreds of houses. Mississippi's secretary of state, Michael Watson, announced on Friday that President Donald Trump approved the request for state federal aid. Republican governor Tate Reeves asked the Trump administration a major statement in the event of a disaster on April 1 after 18 tornadoes torn the state on March 14 and 15. Reeves, his request for public assistance had been approved for Calhoun, Carroll, Covington, Grenada, Humphrey Walthall and Washington counties. The individual assistance was approved for Covington, Grenada, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Leflore, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Smith and Walthall. The declaration will allow the State to access a wide range of FEMA resources, including financial assistance for individuals and government agencies by always eliminating debris and repairing infrastructure. The Mississippi's request came at a time of upheaval for FEMA. The agency's interim administrator, Cameron Hamilton, was recently ousted after being publicly disagreed with proposals to dismantle the FEMA, an idea that the president launched, calling the very bureaucratic and very slow agency. David Richardson, New Acting Administrator woman, is committed to executing Trump's vision for the agency. He also previewed potential policy changes, saying that there could be more costs sharing with states and that FEMA would coordinate federal aid when deemed necessary. VIDEO: The member of the Mississippi Congress urges FEMA to accelerate help in the event of a disasterwalthall was particularly affected by the massive storm system that has wreaked havoc in several states. The storm caused two important tornadoes in the county, where four people died. The county has flowed about $ 700,000 to clean the damage, but cannot afford to spend more and has interrupted operations until it receives federal aid. Residents of the counties concerned can request assistance by registering online or by calling the 1-80o-621-fema (3362). The disaster number is DR-4874.

Tyletown, Miss. –

The request for federal assistance on Mississippi disasters was approved for more than two months after more than a dozen tornadoes torn the state, killing seven people and destroying or damaging hundreds of houses.

Mississippi's secretary of state, Michael Watson, announced on Friday that President Donald Trump approved the request for state federal aid.

Republican governor Tate Reeves asked the Trump administration a major statement in the event of a disaster on April 1 after 18 tornadoes torn the state on March 14 and 15. Reeves, his request for public assistance had been approved for Calhoun, Carroll, Covington, Grenada, Humphrey Walthall and Washington counties.

The individual assistance was approved for Covington, Grenada, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Leflore, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Smith and Walthall.

The declaration will allow the State to access a wide range of FEMA resources, including financial assistance for individuals and government agencies by always eliminating debris and repairing infrastructure.

The Mississippi's request came at a time of upheaval for FEMA. The agency's interim administrator, Cameron Hamilton, was recently ousted after being publicly disagreed with proposals to dismantle FEMA, an idea that the president launched, qualifying the very bureaucratic and very slow agency.

David Richardson, the acting news of women, is committed to executing Trumps Vision from the agency. He also previewed potential policy changes, saying that there could be more costs sharing with states and that FEMA would coordinate federal aid when deemed necessary.

Video: The Mississippi Congress Member urges FEMA to accelerate help in the event of a disaster

The county of Walthall was particularly affected by the massive storm system which has wreaked havoc in several states. The storm caused two important tornadoes in the county, where four people died. The county has flowed about $ 700,000 to clean the damage, but cannot afford to spend more and has interrupted operations until it receives federal aid.

Residents of the counties concerned can request assistance by registering online or by calling the 1-80o-621-fema (3362). The disaster number is DR-4874.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wapt.com/article/fema-mississippi-tornado-aid-approved/64866946 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos