National Defense Minister Wellington Koo () said the armed forces were to reach a high level of combat preparation by 2027.

This date was not simply chosen from a hat. He has been trivialized since 2021 and was more recently mentioned by the American senator John Cornyn during a question to the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a hearing of the US Senate foreign relations committee.

He surfaced for the first time at an audience in the United States in 2021, when the Admiral of the United States Navy Philip Davidson, who was at the head of the American Indo-Pacific command, said: the threat [of military action against Taiwan] is manifest during this decade … In fact, over the next six years.

Davidsons' remarks were apparently based on American intelligence reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping () had asked the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) to be ready for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027, and that this date had been advanced with an initial requirement for 2035. This was considered to be an intention of preparation, not necessarily the two invasion.

It is also said that, on a separate occasion, XI had expressed exasperation to American officials, saying that no one had spoken to him about this date.

XI will hardly say his plans, even if he had set a date. The fact is that, 2027, in only two years, certainly provides a stimulation challenge, and which must be treated urgently. There must be adequate levels of deterrence in place.

In the Taiwan column on Monday of last week, entitled: Taiwan is the point of support for deterrence, Brahma Chellaney wrote on the importance of a multidimensional and integrated deterrent approach between the countries invested in the maintenance of Taiwan out of chinas clutches.

Rubio and Koo declared that the goal was to orchestrate a situation which clearly told Xi that the cost of an invasion would be greater than the value of what could be won by taking Taiwan by force.

This determination is difficult to do, because one cannot go through a rational assessment based on measures that we or Taiwanese officials could consider. Taiwan, like XI officials and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) constantly reminds anyone, is a central problem for the CCP.

Koo is right to set an imminent date as a marker to help instill in a feeling of emergency and resolution within the Taiwans armed forces, even if the military invasion is probably not considered by XI as the last resort.

The late Chinese economy and chaos within the APL at the moment, there has been a series of detentions and layoffs recently, including Admiral Miao Hua () and General He Weidong (), who were high -level personalities of the CCP Central Military Commission and were considered as Loyalists XI suggests that costly military adventurism must be discouraged.

The purge of Loyalists of XI raises questions about the XIS authority within the party or its control over the APL. It is impossible to say if it makes the situation less or more dangerous for Taiwan, or if it would affect a chronology.

There is no way to say if 2027 is more than a useful stimulation challenge. There are so many variables behind when or who would make the decision to launch a military action.

The creation of a robust, persuasive, multinational, multidimensional deterrence is necessary and time is petrol. At the same time, Taiwanese cannot divert the eye from the ball from other options open to XI and CCP, including intimidation and infiltration.