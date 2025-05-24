Trump's problem with the EU while threatening the 50% price





In a strong escalation of commercial negotiations with the European Union (EU), Trump went to social networks on Friday and announced that he recommends a 50% right rate on the European Union, from June 1, 2025.

The European Union, which was formed with the main aim of taking advantage of the United States on trade, was very difficult to manage, said Trump. Their powerful commercial barriers, VAT taxes, ridiculous sanctions for companies, non-monetary trade barriers, monetary manipulations, unjust and unjustified prosecution against American companies, and more, have led to a trade deficit with the United States of more than $ 250,000 per year, a completely unacceptable number. Our discussions with them are not going!

As he said elsewhere, Trump added: there is no price if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.

The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Fox News that he hoped that tariff threats renew negotiations with the EU, which, according to him, has evolved at a slower rate compared to others.

I hope this would turn on a fire under the EU, he said. The EU has a collective action problem here. Its 27 countries but they are represented by this group in Brussels. Some of the comments I have obtained is that the underlying countries do not even know what the EU negotiates on their behalf.

The initial prices of April 2 of April 2, “Day Day” included a coverage of 10% on nations doing business with the United States, as well as additional reciprocal rates for some. The EU was struck by a reciprocal rate of 20%.

In response, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the EUS, published a solid statement, qualifying the blow to the world economy and promising that the EU issued countermeasures.

We are together. If you take one of us, you all take. Europe presents itself for our businesses, for our workers and for all Europeans, “she said, before highlighting her eagerness to move from confrontation to negotiation.

The EU voted to retaliate on some Trump's prices, but such discussions were interrupted when Trump announced a 90 -day break on most “reciprocal” charges. While the 90 -day break, which is expected to expire on July 9, offered the EU a stay, won over the threat of enforcing a 50% tariff from June 1 has once again increased tensions and markets responded negatively.

A few hours after Trump's announcement on Friday, Maro Efovi, Commerce and Economic Safety Commissioner at the European Commission, posted on X that he had embarked on discussions with Trumps's trade secretary, Howard Lunick, and the American sales representative Jamieson Greer.

The EU is fully committed, determined to conclude an agreement that works for both. The EU remains ready to work in good faith, said EFOVI, before reiterating the position of the EU according to which negotiation is preferred to confrontation. EU-US trade is unmatched and must be guided by mutual respect, not threats.

However, in the midst of the fears of an American trade war, Efovi concluded on a provocative note: “We are ready to defend our interests.”

The EU is one of Washingtons and is the largest commercial block in the world.

Later in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump defended his announcement, complaining about the EUS commercial transactions and citing the trade deficit of American goods with the EU, which was $ 235.6 billion in 2024, according to data from the US Commerce Department.

I'm not looking for an agreement, Trump told journalists. We have defined the trades to 50%.

Europe reacts to the prices of a 50% rate

The political and commercial leaders of the Europe reacted to the news, preparing for what could expect us.

Hakan Samuelssson, the CEO of Volvo Cars, based in Sweden, told Reuters that the prices would limit the company's capacity to sell some of its vehicles in the USSUC that those manufactured in Belgium and have declared that its customers should pay a large part of the cost increases. “I think there will soon be an agreement. This could not be in the interest of Europe or the United States to close the trade between them, he said, expressing the hope that negotiations will progress positively, despite the tariff threat.

Michel Martin, the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister), wrote on X that he had found the extremely disappointing announcement and stressed that he believed that the prices damage from all the parties.

“A negotiated result is the best possible result for both parties, as well as for world trade,” said Martin. “The EU has engaged in good faith in this process.”

The German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, told journalists that Germany would support the EU in the defense of Europe through negotiations which allow Europe to access the American market. I think such prices help no one, but would lead to economic development on the two suffering markets, Wadephul said.

The French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Laurent Saint-Martin, underlined in a television interview that the trade war needs de-escalation, echoing the feelings he had previously expressed via social media.

The new Trump's price threats do not help during the negotiation period between the European Union and the United States, Saint-Martin wrote on X. We maintain the same line: de-escalation but are ready to answer.

Trump negotiations with the United Kingdom have been much more successful. Here, the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Trump shake hands in the White House on February 27, 2025. Chen Mengtongetty Images of a tense story between Trump and the EU

Trumps the pricing threat comes after years of it highlight the dissatisfaction with the trade between the United States and the EU

During his first mandate, Trump imposed prices on the imports of steel and aluminum of the EU, Canada and Mexico, which brought the United States to the edge of a trade war. In 2018, asked about the prices, Trump said that no one treats us worse than the European Union and argued that the block had been formed to take advantage of the United States

During the first months of Trumps' second mandate at the White House, tensions increased, both because of its tumultuous commercial policies and its geopolitical movements with regard to the Russian-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, outside the EU, Trump was some success with his commercial transactions. Trump said on Truth Social on Friday that American relations with the United Kingdom worked well for everyone. This occurs after the United States and the United Kingdom announced a trade agreement on May 8, the one Trump praised for his reciprocity and his fairness.

Progress has been made between the United States and China at the beginning of the month, when the two nations agreed to considerably reduce the prices on each other for an initial period of 90 days, which entered into force on May 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7288483/trump-european-union-tariff-threat-trade-war-concerns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos