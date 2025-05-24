Bem UGM declares a motion of disbelief in the chancellor





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Gadjah Mada University Student Family Student Executive Board has openly declared a motion of non-confidence in UGM rector Ova Emilia. The attitude was transmitted by the president of Bem KM UGM, Tiyo Ardianto, in an official declaration circulating on Saturday May 25, 2025.

“We only want to restore the Marwah UGM as a populist campus, which means that we must only take sides in the interest of the people and not in the interests of the authorities,” said Tiyo when he was confirmed by the email request on Saturday 24, 2025.

In the press release, Bem KM UGM considered that UGM had played a role in the elevation of the power of the former president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who at the time was still in office. According to Tiyo, Jokowi is a democratic killer.

According to Tiyo, although the government is now led by Prabowo Sui -Bianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the power of today is always a continuation of the political will of Jokowi. “The UGM should also be responsible by emphasizing its partisanry,” said Tiyo.

This declaration was pronounced in response to the attitude of the campus which was considered indecisive in the fight against the dynamics of national policy. Bem UGM demanded that their chancellor declares a motion not to believe in state institutions. They considered that the implementation of academic discussions was not sufficient.

“The UGM has organized discussion activities that criticize today's political reality that is nothing more than an acrobat on the media scene while injustice and oppression continue to stay and always perform everywhere,” he said.

Tiyo said students would not revoke their attitude of a disbelief in the chancellor of Ova Emilia as long as the campus has not stated a clear political attitude towards the regime today.

“Bem KM UGM has declared a motion of disbelief in the UGM Chancellor Ova Emilia. We will not revoke this motion and we will still not believe that the Rector UGM has declared a motion of disbelief in the regime of Prabowo-Gibran or equivalent to him as the affirmation of the people,” said Tiyo.

Tempo tried to contact UGM Rector Ova Emilia. Until this news is written, the UGM rectorate did not give a response to the Declaration of Motor Incredulity of the BEM KM UGM.

