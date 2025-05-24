The Sindoor operation should not be treated as a single initiative: PM Modi in Niti Ayog Meet | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Saturday that Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a single initiative and that the preparation of the Civil Defense must be institutionalized by the States.At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Ayog, Prime Minister Modi said that the States had to modernize their approach to civil preparation. He also added that recent simulated exercises have rekindled our attention to civil defense states should institutionalize the preparation of civil defense.“The CMS and the LG praised Operation Sindoor for its precision and targeted strikes which led to the destruction of terrorist infrastructure. In one voice, they praised the leadership of the PMS and the value of the armed forces,” said Niti Ayog in a statement. Survey What is more effective in ensuring preparation for civil defense? “They also praised the efforts to Aatmanirbharta in the defense sector which strengthened the defense forces and strengthened confidence in our capacities,” he added.It was the Prime Minister’s first major meeting with the chief ministers of all states and Lieutenant-Governors after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal prices and Operation Sindoor.Read more: “No references to talk about the protection of civilians”: India slams the remarks of “very hypocritical” Pakistans at the UNPrime Minister Modi also called for cooperation between the center and the States to achieve national objectives, while chaired a meeting of Niti Aayog.“If the center and the states work together as Team India, no objective is impossible,” said Prime Minister Modi at the meeting of the Governance Council of Niti Aayog.The theme of this year's meeting was Viksit Rajya for Viiksit Bharat @ 2047, emphasizing the role of states in India aid to become a country developed by 2047, according to a press release from Niti Aayog.

