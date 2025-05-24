Freedom of the Press Foundation threatens a legal action if Paramount settles with Trump during the 60 -minute interview





The Freedom of the Press Foundation media defense group sent a warning letter to Paramount Mogul Shari Redstone, describing plans aimed at bringing legal action if the media company regulates an action brought by President Donald Trump against his subsidiary, CBS.

Companies that have media should not be in the process of settling underlying prosecution that clearly violates the first amendment, said the director of the Press Foundation Foundation Stern in a statement.

Stern issued the warning by requesting a dispute on Friday afternoon, demanding that Paramount retains any document relating to a potential agreement of Trump and urging the company not to be settled. The non-profit organization is able to request damages because it has paramount actions. It plans to act on behalf of itself and other shareholders, alleging that the regulations would be equivalent to the business leaders who violated their fiduciary duties and waste the assets of companies by engaging in a conduct which, according to others, the American senators and the others could constitute illegal corruption which is not the magnitude of the regulation of the commercial judgment. The White House and Paramount did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Last October, President Trump continued the subsidiaries of Paramount CBS Broadcasting and CBS Interactive, alleging that an interview with the former vice-president Kamala Harris who was broadcast in the long-time CBS news program has been deceptive, in a way that has formed electoral interference. Initially current $ 10 billion in damages, Trump changed the trial in February to request $ 20 billion. Paramount Global has a market capitalization of around $ 8.5 billion.

Although Paramount previously called the trial an affront to the first amendment of legal documents to reject this March, he would have sought to settle; The company has a potentially lucrative merger pending Hollywood Studio Skydance which would require the signing of Trump administrations.

Last week, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Ron Wyden sent a letter to Redstone to request information on any potential regulations, which raises fears that this represents corruption. If Paramount officials make these concessions in a counterpart arrangement to influence President Trump or other administration officials, they have written, they could break the law.

The talks of a potential colony disturbed the CBS for months. Executive producer of 60 minutes for a long time Bill Owens suddenly resigned in April and the president and chief executive officer of CBS News, Wendy McMahon, resigned earlier this month. It has become clear the company and I do not agree on a path to follow, she wrote in a service note at the time.

Trumps The trial against Paramount is not an isolated attack against the media. He continued ABC News, owned by Walt Disney Company, for defamation in March 2024 on comments from the George Stephanopoulos anchor depicting the president as a rape manager. (A federal jury found President Trump responsible for sexual assault in a civil affair in 2023, but not rape.) The company settled the case in December. At the end of April, Trump published comments on his social social platform that seemed to threaten the New York Times with the possibility of legal action in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/freedom-of-the-press-foundation-paramount-trump-settlement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos