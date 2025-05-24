Politics
Overwhelmed and exceeded in number, the American soldiers rethink the strategy while China continues to increase! Can Washington stop Beijing?
In a high -level panel on foreign relations in Manhattan on May 19, the best American military leaders sounded an unmistakable alarm: the armed forces of the Americas are at a Pivot crossroads.
The global battlefield is evolving at a dizzying speed, driven by emerging technologies, the rise in autocracies and, above all, rapid military modernization and the expansion of the defense capacities of the People's Republic of China.
We know that we have to change, warned the chief of staff of the army, General Randy A. George. The battlefield moves as quickly as technology in your pocket.
In all the branches of space at sea, the Arctic Heaven Icethe Consensus was clear: if the American army does not adapt to the pace, this is likely to yield land in an intensive era of strategic competition.
And no rival is greater in this calculation than China.
The Chinese challenge
The panel, which included senior officials of the navy, the navy, the Air Force, the Space Force and the Coast Guard, focused on the strategic imperative to adapt quickly in response to what they described as a crisis in preparation for the preparation of years.
A key concern: the Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA), which continues to grow in sophistication and scale.
They certainly put a lot of resources in capacity, said General David Allvin, US Air Force chief.
Will they fight? I don't want to know. But they have a leader in ambition, he added, referring to the Chinese president Xi Jinping. This is something that we have to take very seriously.
The leaders of the American soldiers have expressed a particular concern concerning the progress of plas in naval power, aerospace technology and integrated systems.
In response, the Pentagon aims to accelerate the adoption of inhabited and unmanned platforms to maintain deterrence and ensure strategic superiority.
Manhattan's message was that the United States had to evolve technologically, doctrinally and operationally or risking late in a new era of world military competition.
The navy dilemma
While the US Navy retains qualitative crews of passers -by, more advanced system leaders are alarmed by the china naval construction scale.
I have no doubt about our ships or the way we form and use them. But the quantity? This is a concern, said Admiral James W. Kilby, acting chief of naval operations, during a recent panel. Almost all the shipbuilding lessons we have are late.
Kilby has expressed deep frustration with regard to the inability of American industrial bases to increase production, especially since China now has the largest world navy in number of ships and has more than 200 times the naval construction capacity of the United States.
To fill the ditch, the navy turns to a hybrid mixture of traditional warships and without pilot, submarine and air vehicles.
Kilby said that this mixed approach, which was already in force in Ukraine, could allow the United States to extend its naval scope without corresponding the Chinese ship to the ship.
There is a great value to combine inhabited and unmanned systems, he noted. Experience how to integrate them effectively into a strike group.
While China increases, the American navy bets that innovation, not only on a scale, will be the key to preserving maritime domination.
Drone wars: breed in the United States and China for supremacy
The drone war quickly reshapes modern conflicts and the United States and China know this.
Beijing deploys its Wing Loong and Chang Hong systems on conflict areas and export markets.
In response, the United States changes speed. The Air Force is moving away from autonomous inherited systems, rather opting for integrated human machine teams designed for speed, precision and lethality.
During a recent event of the Council on foreign relations, General Eric Smith, commander of the Marine Corps in the United States, underlined a strategic pivot: long-range precision fire and unabled sensor platforms on traditional artillery.
Future conflicts concern the range and detection, said Smith. It is a game with high stakes to find the enemy first.
This is why the Marine Corps has strongly invested in systems like the long-standing drone of the MQ-9 Reatrea equipped with sophisticated sensors and strike capacities.
When I can feel and give meaning to what's going on, added Smith, I can dissuade him before degenerating the strike before he hits me.
While drone war becomes central to modern fight, the United States and China rush to dominate the sky, with technology, not only the number of troops, as the decisive factor.
Space: the new front line
The threats to the homeland perhaps grow more than we have seen in a generation, warned General B. Chance Saltzman, head of space operations, when he described the American space forces which hinder a new reality.
Speaking during a recent defense forum, Saltzman stressed that space is no longer a sanctuary. The APL has developed advanced anti-satellite weapons designed to deny access to the United States to space systems which, for decades, have fueled everything, from the coordination of the battlefield to GPS and meteorological monitoring.
Our opponents have built capacity specially designed to eliminate these systems, he said. And it drives me crazy. It makes me crazy that I do not yet have the tools to fully protect our joint strength from this kind of fight.
To counter this emerging threat, the space force invests in the defense initiative of the new generation Golden Domea house aimed at protecting America from spatial origin attacks.
Saltzman argued that the cost is justified by the issues: we must prepare for the worst day at which the United States could face, when opponents released their most advanced weapons against the United States and which include orbit.
While placing the space pushes the space towards the front lines of the conflicts, the American space force is underway to make sure that America is not caught flat in the cosmos.
Arctic ambitions, fusion margins
Meanwhile, in the extreme north, the Arctic Americas are preparing, just like Russia and China accelerate their presence in the region.
Were in our weakest preparation since the Second World War, said Admiral Kevin Lunday of the American Coast Guard, citing underwater and a deficit in the galaes and cutters.
The Arctic, he warned, becomes a strategic theater where the American presence is power.
As an Arctic Nation, the United States must strengthen its capacities and ice breakers are at the heart of this mission. The Coast Guard actively seeks to widen its fleets as an icebreaker and cup to follow the growing threats.
Without immediate reinvestment, said Lunday, the United States risks strategic failure in a crucial region for future commercial roads, energy security and high power rivalry.
Taiwan's question
A date continued to surface in the discussions: 2027a potential flash point for a Chinese move to Taiwan. Although Beijing has not declared a calendar, American military planners treat it as a possible window for the confrontation.
Time counts, said Kilby. It is a variable that we do not consider often but we should.
The pentagon response is not to plan a single battle, but for a new type of war: fast, decentralized and deeply integrated between the domains. Air Force investments in unanswered systems, the agile base and the mobility of the forces reflect this change.
The future fight does not concern numbers on speed and cohesion, said General Allvin.
The US Edge: Experience and integration
Despite the climb at the top, Pentagon leaders are confident in a sustainable American advantage: combat experience.
Our latest war was captured on an iPhone 14. Theirs was painted on oil and the web, said General Smith, highlighting the lack of exposure to the real world.
On the other hand, American forces have decades of knowledge harshly won in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond and a proven capacity to operate jointly between the services.
This cohesion, according to managers, remains a decisive advantage.
Can Asia help? Strategic solidarity as a deterrent
Chinas' assault did what diplomacy alone could not: it galvanized the Indo-Pacific.
From Tokyo to Manila, Canberra in New Delhi, the regional powers are increasingly aligned around a common concern and a common opportunity. With good investments and diplomacy, Washington can take advantage of this momentum to forge a stronger and unified front.
No country can counterbalance China alone. But together, thanks to shared technology, integrated training and collective deterrence, America and its allies can shape a regional order based on stability and resilience.
In the end, the most powerful weapon may not be a missile or a drone, but unity.
