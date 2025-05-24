Roy Suryo will report Bareskrim investigators related to the Jokowi diploma investigation

Jakarta, kompas.com – Telematics expert Roy Suryo will report the investigators Criminal investigation To a number of internal supervision institutions, the impact of the examination process of the 7th presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“Not transparent (the investigation) and will be reported to the above agency at the headquarters of the national police,” said Roy, when he was a guest speaker to the Adisty on Point program on YouTube Kompas TV, Friday (23/05/2025).

Roy Rate, the examination process carried out by the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri was not transparent, it was therefore worth reporting to his superiors.

Also read: Roy Suryo Criticism of the legal process of the Jokowi diploma as a criminal investigation: funny!

“(Will be reported to) for example, supervision and investigation (Wassesik), Kompolnas. Although Kompolnas 11 12. The chief of the national police, we inform you,” said Roy.

Roy said that even if the institution he had visited was an internal police supervisor, this report was to be made so that the public knows that there was an incorrect process.

“Even if everything is internal. But, it is necessary (reported). The community will know that this process is not true,” added Roy.

There are a number of things that, according to Roy, are strange in the investigation process on the criminal investigation police.

First, the investigation process takes place in private.

Read also: Observe: A court has the right to decide on the original diploma or jokowi false, not the police

He said representatives of Eggy Sudjana from the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team had not yet been examined by the investigators.

“This is the secret process. Should be an open title, the diploma is displayed. Then invite experts, so that everything is open,” said Roy again.

He also doubted the authenticity of the three comparison diplomas used by the criminal investigation police.

According to him, since the identity of diploma owners has not been opened, the document could also be falsified.

“Three (the owner of the diploma) We know which (his identity) can also be a gymnasium. That (this could be) a new impression,” said Roy.

According to Brigadier General Crimes Crimes (Dirtipidum), the director general of the Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, investigating the alleged report of the false diploma, the former president, Joko Widodo, investigated the alleged report of the false diploma, Joko Widodo.

Read also: Criminal survey Call the original Jokowi diploma, the Bahlil value of the false scandalous allegations

This was decided after Bareskrim completed the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (Labfor) in Jokowi diploma.

The results of the laboratory test declared that the former head of the State diploma was identical to the comparison of his classmates at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

“According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal act so that this case was arrested inquiry,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference for the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025).



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

