



During his visit to the White House, American president Donald Trump confronted the head of state in South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that white farmers are murdered en masse in South Africa.

The story that white population groups are systematically and deliberately killed is not supported by official facts and statistics. It has been circulating in right circles for years and is linked to the myth of the racist conspiracy of the “great replacement”.

Complaint: “These are the – These are funeral sites here,” said Trump (Videomu of the White House 24:25), while describing a sequence at a meeting with Ramaphosa at the White House on May 21.

“Each of these white things you see is a cross. And there are about a thousand. They are all white farmers, the family of white farmers,” added Trump.

Verification of facts DW: False

The declaration that each cross represents a white farmer who was assassinated in South Africa is false. Image: X

Trump's assertion was already traveling on social networks before Ramaphosa's state visit to the United States. On May 12, an X user explained that each cross represents a white farmer murdered in South Africa. The Posthas video was seen almost 55 million times at the time of publication.

An inverted image search shows that the images used by Trump with white crossroads on the side of the road have already been shared on social networks in 2020 and 2023. They are not, as Trump claims, the tombs of more than a thousand murdered farmers.

“Ramaphosa, how more should you die?”

Instead, the scenes show a demonstration near the South African city in Newcastle on September 5, 2020. The demonstration was launched by the murder of the married couple Glen and Vida Fluffy on their farm in August 2020.

Among others, the South African newspaper Newcastle Advertiser reported the incident:

“Trucks, tractors, trucks, bakkies, vans, sedans, scooters, motorcycles, helicopters and planes of almost all descriptions were part of the move of a million procession groups deeply to Normandian today (September 5).” […]

“Just after the Horn River bridge, hundreds of symbolic wooden crosses had been erected along the route by volunteers. Almost halfway from Hanover, the farm where Glen and Vida Fluffy were murdered, a huge banner was put on the road: President Ramaphosa, how many more must die ???”

South African politicians Julius Malema was expelled from the leading party of the ANC for the Fomentary divisions. Image: Guillem Sartorio / AFP

In another passage from the video used by Trump, the South African politician Julius Malema is shown proclaiming the slogan Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer.

The images were taken at the Johannesburg FNB stadium, where the fighters of economic freedom of the left South African party celebrated its tenth anniversary August 2023. The media as the public broadcaster Sabc News reported the event.

Dangerous hate speech

Julius Malema was a member of the South African Nationale National Congress ANC party party before the EEF Foundation and was expelled from the party in 2012.

The song is a former declaration of war from the Apartheid era and has been classified as hate speech in South Africa several times.

The president of South Africa Ramaphosa was distanced from the aforementioned statements immediately after video screening. The president said that these speeches are not his government policy.

South African farmers refute Trump: no “white genocide”

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

The South African farmer Theo de Jaeger, head of the Agriaire initiative of southern Africa, also told DW that there was no genocide of white farmers in South Africa (see video above).

After Trump recently offered the United States of white farmers in the United States, he wrote a public letter to the American president, feeling obliged to set the record straight.

“We were afraid that it could not understand what it is about. I sent this letter to him that the challenges we have are not only challenges for white farmers, there are even more important challenges for black farmers,” he told DW.

The distribution of land in South Africa is still extremely uneven more than 30 years after the end of apartheid.

According to a 2017 South African government report, whites hold around 72% of agricultural land, while black South Africans hold only 4% of farms recorded individually.

White South Africans represent only 7.8% of the total South African population.

This article was initially written in German.

This article is part of cooperation with the facts of the facts of the Public Disseurs Ard-Faktenfinder, BR24 #FakTenfuchs and DW Faktencheck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-trumps-evidence-videos-do-not-show-genocide/a-72642309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

