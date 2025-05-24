PM Modi to visit Gujarat from May 26 to 27, inaugurate and launch development projects worth 53,414 crore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 26 and 27, his first visit to the state following the operation Sindoor, to inaugurate and put the basic stone for various development projects in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar, announced a statement from the office of Gujarat (CMO) on Saturday. On May 26 in Bhuj, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 33 development projects worth 53,414 Rupes, with projects covering the key sectors and will be undertaken by major departments and boards of directors, including the Department of Energy and Petrochical, the Power Grid service and the Pavitra Portra, the publication of Pavitra. According to the press release, PM Modi will inaugurate development projects, including a 220/66 KV Babarzar, a Kansumra 132/66 KV sub-station in Jamnagar; 66 kV htls transmission lines in Amreli, Junagadh and Gir Somnath; 11 MW Solar PV project in Jambudiya vidi in Morbi; Solar PV project 10 MW in Manjal, 35 MW PV solar project in Lakadia in Kutch; 210 MW Solar PV Project in Babarjar in Jamnagar; Expanding and reinforcement of Layja-Bada-Mapar-Modkuba-Lathedi-Sandhan-Suthari Road in Kutch; Expansion and reinforcement of Bhirandiyara-Hodko-Dhordo Tent City Road; Banaskantha-Sankari Project: extension of the transmission network to increase the available transfer capacity (ATC); Oil Jetty No. 8, storage of dome and transport by GODOWNS transport in the cargo jet zone, extension of the port area for the storage of Exim cargo in Kandla; Adipur additional road connectivity to Barto Berth 16 and National Highway 141; Common connectivity for the container terminal in Tuna-Tekra; Type D residential districts in Port Colony in Gopalpuri; Center of excellence at the DPA administrative office in Gandhidham; Development of temple and surrounding premises, notably Khatla Bhavand Chachar Kund in Mata Na Madh.

In addition, the foundation stone for key development projects will be laid, including the 800 kV HVDC project for the power transmission of the new Khawda renewable energy zone; Transmission system for 7 additional GW Khawda renewable park; 400/220 KV MEVASA Suputation, 400/220 KV DHOLERA-2 SUPATER in Kutch and Ahmedabad respectively; Ultra Super-Super-Super-Super-Super the 800 MW thermal unit, renovation of the new Marshal Court for the coal handling plant in Ukai, Tapi; Operation of the pump mode for the 60 MW unit of the Hydro Kadana electricity plant; Underground energy distribution network to the storm test in the city of Gandhidham, construction of the Palasava-Bhimsar-Hamirpur-Fategadh CC road, Reinforcement of the Kotda-Bitta road, group supply program for the group's improvement in Abdasa in Kutch; Buj's four -speed corridor from Bhuj in Nakhatrana; Construction of a 10 MW green hydrogen production installation, construction of 3 roads on bridges and improving 6 -way roads in Kandla; Development of Hyperloop Pod technology at the port of Kandla; and the development of tourist infrastructure in Dholavira.

