



Even China and the Gulf States, formerly faithful supporters, are wary more and more. Beijing is concerned about the unpredictability of Pakistani. The donors of the Gulf, tired by the religious radicalism of Islamabads and strategic casualness, began to retreat. Only Washington remains partially committed. As head of ISI in 2018-2019, MNIR has established relations with American information during the Afghan withdrawal. This deposit brought Pakistan $ 1.2 billion in the aid in the United States in 2024. But the relationship is fraying. Diplomats describe to provide as an unpredictable general who can be useful against terrorism, but which is more and more volatile, especially since its ideological fervor develops.

At the national level, the economic situation is lamentable. Pakistan GDP contracted $ 338 billion in 2024, compared to $ 376 billion two years earlier. Inflation amounts to 30%, foreign reserves fell to $ 8 billion and the Pakistani Roupie is negotiated nearly 300 for the dollar. The debt service consumes 60% of the national budget. More than 40% of citizens live below the poverty line and unemployment is 8%. On the other hand, Indias 2024 GDP amounts to 3.9 billions of dollars, expected of 4.2 billions of dollars in 2025, with foreign reserves of more than $ 700 billion and inflation of less than 5%.

Pakistan, depending on the FMI plumbs totaling $ 7 billion in 2024, spends 16% of its defense budget, more than the double allowance proportional to the India. The militarist mission of Munirs guarantees that these priorities will not change. Development is delayed, demolished and dissident democracy destroyed. The army consumes not only the part of the budget lions, but also the political bandwidth of the nations, the suffocation of civil speech and the suffocation of pluralism.

Irony is bitter. Pakistan, formerly envisaged as a homeland for Muslims in South Asia, has become a edifying story: a country where the military mask as a Savior while catching the nation in strategic stasis and economic ruin. The crown of Munirs is one of the thorns. His sermons sanctify conflicts, his doctrine darkens diplomacy and his elevation extinct all persistent hope for peace with India.

If Munir consolidates its power, Pakistan will turn into a garrison state, its democracy a mirage, its people condemned to poverty and the Strifea nation lost forever in the shadow of its sword of Marshal. Indias Slick Strikes and Prime Minister Modis Diplomatic Swagger completely surpassed his big speech. For the field marshal, the Jihadi Pipe-Dream munirs are now triggered on a dark and moon-free disorder, without Sylphora to save his flowing ship.

Prabhu Chawla

[email protected]

Follow it on x @prabhuchawla

