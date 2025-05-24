Donald Trump's approval rating becomes negative with the republican survey





President Donald Trump's approval rating plunged into a negative territory, according to a survey conducted by a republican sounder.

The latest RMG Research / Napolitan News survey, carried out between May 14 and 14, among 3,000 registered voters, shows Trump's approval rating at 48%, while 50% disapprove of. The survey had an error margin of +/- 1.8 percentage point. This is down compared to a 52% approval rating and a 48% disapproval rating in early May.

All research polls His RMG have shown Trump's approval rating over the water since the start of his second mandate, varying between 55 and 49%.

The only investigation to show Trump with a net negative approval rating was a survey in mid-April, taken just a few weeks after unveiling his “Liberation Day” prices. This decision launched a temporary Dow Jones accident and fueled the fears of an increase in inflation and an imminent recession, which makes its approval numbers sink. According to this survey, 48% approved Trump's performance, while 51% disapproved.

Other surveys conducted then and early May saw its approval and its expansion notes fluctuating between 48 and 49%, which suggests that Trump's approval rating stabilizes again.

Why it matters

Recent polls had shown that Trump's rampant approval rating after a period of decline after the introduction of his “Liberation Day” prices in April, which saw the stock market drop.

But the surveys published in recent days show a more complicated image of Trump's support.

President Donald Trump silenced his mobile phone who sounded twice when he was addressed to journalists after having signed decrees concerning nuclear energy in the oval office of the White House in Washington on May 2025.

The majority of surveys published in recent days have shown Net Raits of Trump deeply underwater, but they brush a mixed table.

Some polls have shown that his approval notes have been running in recent days. This includes the Newsweek tracker, which shows that Trump's approval rating is currently 46%, while 51% disapprove of the president. Earlier this month, its approval rating was 44%, while its disapproval rate was firmly in the 1950s.

The latest initiate survey, carried out between May 17 and 19, among 1,000 probable voters, gave Trump a net approval of +11 points, with 55% approval and 44% disapproval. It was up compared to a net approval of +2 points in early May, when 46% approved and 44% disapproved.

And the latest Morning Consult survey has also shown an increase in Trump's approval rating, with 48% approval and 50% disapproving, giving the president a net approval of -2 points, his highest approval note since mid -March. This is up compared to -7 in early May, when he had an approval rating of 45% and 52% disapproved.

Meanwhile, the latest JL Partners / Daily Mail survey led between May 13 and the 14th among 1,003 registered voters, obtained the 50% Trump approval rating, up 5 points, against 45% in April.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVEQUANTUSMAY 18-204848CIVIQSMAY 17-204752AMERICAN Research GroupMay 17-204155insider Advantagemay 17-195544 MORNING CONSUME 15-184454RMG Researchmay 14-214850gallupmay 1-184353

The overall trend in polls is that of stability, some showing that its notes have not changed much beyond a drop of 1 or 2 points – in the margin of error – or have not changed at all.

This includes the most recent navigator research survey, carried out between May 15 and 18 among 1,376 registered voters, who showed that Trump's approval rating amounts to 44%, while 54% disapprove of. It is unchanged from April.

Similarly, in the last Quantus survey, carried out between May 18 to 20, Trump's approval rating was 48%, while 48% disapproved. This is unchanged by a survey led earlier in May, and a survey in April also showed that its approval rating was 48%, while its disapproval rating was 2 points to 50%.

The latest Marquette survey also showed that its unchanged approval notation in March, while a survey of the American research group, carried out March 17 and 20 in 1,100 adults, imposed 41% of Trump, down only 2 points, compared to 43% in April. His disapproval increased from 53% to 55%.

A Yougov / Economist survey was carried out from May 16 to 19 at 19, Trump approval to 43%, up 1 point compared to 42% the previous week, while disapproval fell slightly from 52% to 51%. The same scheme occurred in the last CIVIQS survey, carried out between May 17 and 20 among 1,018 registered voters.

And in the latest Gallup survey, carried out between May 1 and May 18 in 1,003 adults, Trump's approval rating fell from 1 point to 43%, while its disapproval rating has been unchanged since April at 53%.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American Policy at the University College of London, told Newsweek that the stability of Trump survey numbers is “emblematic of a deeply polarized electorate”.

“His support soil has proven incredibly durable over time, even in the middle of huge major controversies and poorly flattering media coverage,” he added.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker shows that on May 24, 2017, Trump's approval rating was 40%, while his disapproval rating was 54%. This gave him a clear point of approval of -14 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same time at his first visit to the oval office.

How Trump's approval rating compared to Biden

The approval rating of 46% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On May 24, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 42%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump began his second term with his highest approval note, according to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with a contribution rating less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

According to compiled data from Gallup by the American presidency project, Trump ranks well below other recently elected presidents after 100 days, dating from Dwight Eisenhower, which had a 73%approval rating.

The other recently elected presidents with higher approval ratings at 100 days include John F. Kennedy, 83%; Richard Nixon, 62%; Jimmy Carter, 63%; Ronald Reagan, 68%; George HW Bush, 56%; Bill Clinton, 55%; George W. Bush, 62%; And Barack Obama, 65%.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

