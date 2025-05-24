



West Point President NY (AP), Trumpad Trump was the first military start speech of his second term on Saturday to congratulate West's pointcades for their academic and physical achievements while strongly incending politics, taking credit for American military power while boasting of the mandate he declared that he obtained in the 2024 presidential election.

In a few moments, you will have graduated from the most elite military academy and the history of human history, Trump said at the ceremony at Michie Stadium. And you will become the largest and most powerful army officers that the world has ever known. And I know, because I rebuilt this army, and I rebuilt the army. And we rebuilt it as if no one had ever rebuilt it before during my first mandate.

Wearing a Red Make America hat again, the Republican President said to the 1,002 graduate cadets that the United States is the warmest country in the world, boasting of the achievements of his administration and underlined a first distinct American ethics for the American army, which he called the greatest combat force in the history of the world.

Got rid of the distractions and concentrated our soldiers on his main mission: to crush the adversaries of the Americas, kill the enemies of the Americas and defend our great American flag as if he had never been defended before, said Trump. He later said that the work of the American armed forces was not to organize dredging shows or to transform foreign cultures, a reference to dredging programs on the military bases that the administration of former president Joe Biden arrested after republican criticism.

Trump said the cadets had graduated at a decisive moment in Armys' history, when he criticized the former political leaders for leaving soldiers to crusades of reinforcement of the nations that wanted to have nothing to do with us. He said he was cleaning the army of transgender ideas, the critical theory of race and the training he qualified as division and politics.

Read more: Trans troops face the elimination of American military struggle with an uncertain future

They submitted the armed forces to all kinds of social projects and political causes while leaving our defenseless borders and exhausting our arsenals to fight against the wars of other countries, “he said about previous administrations.

Several points during his speech at the football stadium on the campus of the Military Academy were not in distinction of a political discourse. Trump said that when he left the White House in 2021, we had no wars, we had no problem, we only had success, we had the most incredible economy. He noted that he had won the seven swing states in the November elections, arguing that these results gave him a great mandate and that gives us the right to do what we want to do.

But Trump also took several moments to recognize the specific achievements of graduates. He summoned a cadet, Chris Verdugo, on stage, noting that he had finished an 18.5 miles walk during an icy evening in January in just two hours and 30 minutes. He had the high -end butt team to recognize. Trump also brought the West Point Football Quarter, Bryson Daily, for the projey, praising his steel shoulder. He then used daily as an example to plead in question against transgender women participating in female athletics.

In a nod to the presidential tradition, Trump also forgiven about half a dozen cadets who had faced disciplinary offenses.

You could have done whatever you wanted, you could have gone anywhere, said Trump in the course, continuing later: writing your own ticket for the best work to Wall Street or Silicon Valley would not be bad, but I think what you are doing is better.

The president also followed several advice for graduate cadets, urging them to do what they like, to think big, to work hard, to keep their culture, to keep faith in America and to take risks.

It is an incredible period of change and we do not need a body of career officer and yes men, said Trump, noting recent progress in military technology. We need patriots with guts and vision and backbone.

Trump closed his speech by calling graduate cadets never to abandon, then said that he was leaving to deal with questions involving Russia and China.

We will continue to win, this country will continue to win, and with you, work is easy, he said.

Just outside the campus, about three dozen demonstrators gathered before the ceremony and agitated miniature American flags. One in the crowd wore a sign that said supported our veterans and stop the cuts, while others have brandished plastic buckets with the message: Go Army beats fascism.

Trump pronounced the start address in West Point in 2020, at the height of the Pandemic Covid-19. Heurg was the subject of graduate cadets never forgets the soldiers who fought a war against slavery during his remarks, who came while the nation had with its history on the breed after the filmmaker of George Floydin Minneapolis.

Trump also paid tribute to the history of military academics and his famous graduates, notably Douglas MacArthur and Dwight D. Eisenhower. The five-year ceremony, AGODEW examined because the US military academy forced graduate cadets, who were at home because of COVID-19, to return to an area near a pandemic hot spot.

Trump went to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, earlier this month to speak to the class of graduates of the Alabamas University. Note his mixed start dishes and advice with political attacks against his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, reflections on transgender athletes and lies on the 2020 elections.

Friday, Vice-President JD Vance spoke with the promotion of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Vanced declared in his remarks that Trump was working to ensure that American soldiers are deployed with clear objectives, rather than the undefined missions and open conflicts of the past.

Swenson reported Bridgewater, New Jersey.

