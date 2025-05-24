Key role of stressed sino-German links

This photo taken on December 3, 2024 shows the 100,000 china-Europe freight train in Duisburg Intermodal Terminal in Duisburg, Germany. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping underlined on Friday the strategic and global significance of China's relations with Germany and the European Union in a world of intertwined transformations and turbulence, while he spoke with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during their first telephone conversation since Merz took office.

It was the second consecutive day that XI communicated with a European leader. Chinese president called on China and France on Thursday to be reliable forces to maintain international order when he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone.

XI told Merz that a healthy and stable relationship of China-Germany serves the interests of the two countries and also meets the expectations of various sectors in China and Europe.

China is ready to work with Germany to open a new chapter of their versatile strategic partnership, directing China-EU relations to carry out new developments and make new contributions to the stable growth of the global economy, XI said.

China and Germany, respectively as the second and third world economies, contribute to more than a fifth of the world economy together.

With their very complementary economies, the industries of the two countries are deeply linked. In 2024, the bilateral trade between China and Germany was 201.88 billion dollars.

XI said that China and Germany have always developed their guided relationships by a spirit of mutual respect, to seek common ground while reserving the differences and win-win cooperation.

This good tradition must be carefully maintained and continues on both sides, he said.

Note that China is pleased to see the development and prosperity of its German partner, XI said that China was willing to maintain high -level exchanges with Germany, respect the interests of the other and strengthen the political foundations of their bilateral relations.

While the two parties should continue to extend existing cooperation in traditional fields such as the automotive industry, the manufacture of machines and chemicals, they must also promote cooperation in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology, Xi said.

He also urged the two countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields such as climate change and green development, thus contributing to Chinese and German wisdom and solutions to global sustainable development.

XI said China was ready to share with Germany the development opportunities brought by its high -level opening.

Germany is to be hoped that Germany will provide more political support and facilitation for cooperation of bidirectional investment, as well as a just, transparent and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies, he said.

The Chinese president stressed that it has been proven that partnership is the correct definition of the relations of China-Germany and China-EU, and that a stable and predictable political environment is an important guarantee for bilateral cooperation. He called on the two major countries to assume their common responsibilities.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU.

XI said that China and the EU should summarize good China-EU relations development practices and send a positive signal to maintain multilateralism and free trade, and to deepen open and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Merz said that the relationship between Germany and China, one of the most important countries in the world, is developing with good impulse, with in -depth cooperation and fruitful results.

He underlined the prominent meaning of bilateral cooperation between the two major economies in current international circumstances, claiming that Germany is looking forward to engaging closely with China in exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Germany will work with China to adhere to the principle of opening and mutual benefits, promoting fair trade, safeguarding world peace and jointly raising global challenges such as climate change, said Merz.

The two leaders also exchanged points of view on the Ukraine crisis.

[email protected]