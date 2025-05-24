Politics
Key role of stressed sino-German links
President Xi Jinping underlined on Friday the strategic and global significance of China's relations with Germany and the European Union in a world of intertwined transformations and turbulence, while he spoke with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during their first telephone conversation since Merz took office.
It was the second consecutive day that XI communicated with a European leader. Chinese president called on China and France on Thursday to be reliable forces to maintain international order when he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone.
XI told Merz that a healthy and stable relationship of China-Germany serves the interests of the two countries and also meets the expectations of various sectors in China and Europe.
China is ready to work with Germany to open a new chapter of their versatile strategic partnership, directing China-EU relations to carry out new developments and make new contributions to the stable growth of the global economy, XI said.
China and Germany, respectively as the second and third world economies, contribute to more than a fifth of the world economy together.
With their very complementary economies, the industries of the two countries are deeply linked. In 2024, the bilateral trade between China and Germany was 201.88 billion dollars.
XI said that China and Germany have always developed their guided relationships by a spirit of mutual respect, to seek common ground while reserving the differences and win-win cooperation.
This good tradition must be carefully maintained and continues on both sides, he said.
Note that China is pleased to see the development and prosperity of its German partner, XI said that China was willing to maintain high -level exchanges with Germany, respect the interests of the other and strengthen the political foundations of their bilateral relations.
While the two parties should continue to extend existing cooperation in traditional fields such as the automotive industry, the manufacture of machines and chemicals, they must also promote cooperation in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology, Xi said.
He also urged the two countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields such as climate change and green development, thus contributing to Chinese and German wisdom and solutions to global sustainable development.
XI said China was ready to share with Germany the development opportunities brought by its high -level opening.
Germany is to be hoped that Germany will provide more political support and facilitation for cooperation of bidirectional investment, as well as a just, transparent and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies, he said.
The Chinese president stressed that it has been proven that partnership is the correct definition of the relations of China-Germany and China-EU, and that a stable and predictable political environment is an important guarantee for bilateral cooperation. He called on the two major countries to assume their common responsibilities.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU.
XI said that China and the EU should summarize good China-EU relations development practices and send a positive signal to maintain multilateralism and free trade, and to deepen open and mutually beneficial cooperation.
Merz said that the relationship between Germany and China, one of the most important countries in the world, is developing with good impulse, with in -depth cooperation and fruitful results.
He underlined the prominent meaning of bilateral cooperation between the two major economies in current international circumstances, claiming that Germany is looking forward to engaging closely with China in exchanges and cooperation in various fields.
Germany will work with China to adhere to the principle of opening and mutual benefits, promoting fair trade, safeguarding world peace and jointly raising global challenges such as climate change, said Merz.
The two leaders also exchanged points of view on the Ukraine crisis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202505/24/WS683049bda310a04af22c13cc.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Notorious Cartel Leader with $ 1 million of American bonus on the head killed in Mexico
- Eastern Notes: Treliving, Flyers, Byram
- Jumbo Herentennis places couple in the last day on NCAA Singles & Doubles' Championships
- Trump Greenlights US in Fusion Steel despite the campaign promises to tell an agreement
- Boris Johnson welcomes baby surprise with his Carrie Carrie
- Big ten -Coaches sound on Michigan -Football before 2025 season
- Business Jet fell to the San Diego district, putting houses and cars on fire
- Donald Trump transforms the assassination offer into a strange stand-up for Crypto bros
- Trump News at a glance: Do not exchange threats with us, warns the EU | Trump administration
- Next Monday, Roy Suryo will be examined by police concerning Jokowi report
- India's test squad for england tour: Ajit Agarkar's reason for choosing Karun Nair above Sarfaraz Khan
- Trump's Trump's strategy risks to give everyone a bad price of pricing