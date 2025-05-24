The archaeological professor has revealed the reason to withdraw from the Indonesian history rewriting team





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Archaeologist Harry Truman Simanjuntak has no longer joined the rewriting team Indonesian history Training of the Ministry of Culture. Thanks to a letter he sent on January 22, 2025, he revealed his personal and academic reasons.

“I will no longer be involved as a writing editor or contributor in writing,” said Professor Research at the Research Center Archeology National -CELA merged at the National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin) – when he was confirmed on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Previously, Harry Truman was classified as editor for the volume one part of the story. But not yet to write writing content, he decided to go out because there was an academic discretion. At that time, not even ten days the team worked.

Truman explained, initially him and a certain number of historians discussed until late at night in a hotel in Jakarta to discuss outline By writing. In the first discussion, the public had been given outline who lived filled with relevant content.

Truman said he felt strange because it should be outline Discussed for the first time by scientists made up of historians and pre -historians, or given to the publisher. Second, in the chapter, the first does not write “prehistoric”, but “Early History”.

“From a scientific point of view, it is false. History after having known writing, if the beginning of our history is the Hindu-Bouddhist period, and it is not prehistoric,” he said. Truman claimed to discuss with one of the publishers and other historians concerning the selection of “prehistoric” and “initial” words.

The winner of the 2015 Sarwono Award did not deny that history in terms of terminology was interpreted after there were humans. However, as a scientific discipline, he added, history has an approach to writing sources and has limits to examine the period after getting to know writing.

While prehistoric is interpreted when it is not familiar with writing. Prehistoric studies also have their own methods and approaches in the form of cultural heritage approaches.

“The epistemology is different and the approach is different, but forced. It is a reflection of the narrowness of sight as a scientist,” he said.

Truman Teguh in his establishment so that the prehistoric part remains written and the content is completely discussed. In fact he also did outlineHimself and appears before other historians, at the beginning of discussion on the concept of Indonesian prehistoric writing.

This section, he said, is important to explain because it contains the methods and approaches used in writing. “Thus, from the approach and the method, people can understand this discussion resulting from research like this and others,” he said.

Based on outline Written by Truman, there are eight chapters in volume one. The first chapter is the question of the Indonesian prehistoric, before entering the following chapters, among others on the archipelago before being inhabited by man and the presence and life of ancient humans.

Truman also offers chapters that explain the migration of Austroastik and Austronia speakers, the archipelago towards the end of prehistoric, prehistoric and future prehistoric.

According to Truman, the prehistoric term has become a standard among academics around the world. The prehistoric elimination of scientific nomenclature and changed for the initial peer is considered a fatal error. “For me, the integrity of the scientific scholarship is more important, because all visions of the world understand what we hear by prehistoric.” Indonesian story until President Joko Widodo? Another thing that cannot be accepted by Truman is that the use of a term as this must be consulted and request the minister's support. Then, the writing of this story should also stop until the reign of former president Joko Widodo-who is considered vulnerable to be biased in the history of writing, in addition the person concerned is still alive and has only been separated from his position.

“Consequently, the independence of this historic authorship is also questioned,” said the director of the Center for Prehistoric Studies and Austronies.

As we know, the rewriting of Indonesian history will produce 10 volumes of books. The project was motivated by the Ministry of Culture before the 80th day of Indonesian independence. The following is an image of the content of each volume, on the basis of the initial project obtained Tempo::

Volume 1: The first history of Indonesia and the origin of the archipelago society

Volume 2: Nusantara in the global network: Relations with India and China

Volume 3: Nusantara in the global network: Relations with the Middle East

Volume 4: Interaction with Western nations: competition and cooperation

Volume 5: Community response to colonialism

Volume 6: The national movement and the rise of an independent spirit

Volume 7: Indonesian war of independence

Volume 8: Difficult moments and threats of the national association

Volume 9: The New Order Era (1967-1998)

Volume 10: Reform period (1999-2024)

