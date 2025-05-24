Baheli rejects the withdrawal of Erdoans from the re -election offer – Medya News





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans recent declaration that he does not intend to request a re -election pulled a public reprimand from his closest political ally, Devlet Baheli, leader of the Far Right Nationalist Movement (MHP). In a written statement on May 22Baheli said that Erdoans' decision was neither fair nor just, insisting that the country still needs its leaders.



Bahelis' remarks reaffirm the commitment of the MHPS to President Erdoans the management within the alliance of the leaders peoples, which unites the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) and the MHP, despite the proper suggestion of Erdoans that he does not intend to ask for another term. A president whose concern is the nation and the fatherland does not have the right to abandon its way, said Baheli. He described Erdoans' decision not to continue another term as incompatible with the two current needs and regional developments. President Erdoan comments on journalists while returning from a visit to Hungary, saying: We want the new Constitution not for ourselves, but for our country. I have no intention of re -election or running again. The declaration was intended to emphasize that governments push for constitutional reform are not linked to the extension of the time of Erdoans in power. However, Baheli interpreted the declaration as undermining the project of management to which the Alliance was committed under the banner of the century of Turkey. He argued that the continuous leadership of Erdoans was essential to maintain the current political trajectory of turkeys, by declaring that many services were still to provide. The opposition responded in a clearly different tone. Ali Mahir Baarr, president of the deputy parliamentary group of the Principal Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP), said that Erdoan could not legally withdraw anyway. You don't do us any service by saying that you are not running. Depending on the constitution you have presented, you cannot be a candidate again, Baarr said during a press conference in Ankara. The Turkish Constitution currently limits the presidents to two mandates, although the supporters of Erdoans argue that the transition to the presidential system in 2018 resets the term. His second term under the new system began in 2023. Bahelis' comments reinforce the long -standing alliance between the MHP and the AKP, but also highlight the uncertainties concerning the succession and the future strategy of the blocks. The president of the Erdoan arrow has dismissed must achieve its objective, concluded Baheli, suggesting that the MHP sees no alternative figure capable of continuing the vision of the Erdoans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/bahceli-rejects-erdogans-withdrawal-from-re-election-bid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos