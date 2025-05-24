Trump targets illegal migration with the tax plan on versions DW 23/05/2025





The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, chose a symbolic scene to resume the proposal of the American president Donald Trump to tax funds, called “Remesas” in Spanish Latin America.

During the construction ceremony of the Los Cabos regional general hospital in Baja California on Sunday, May 18, she stressed that the United States “could not tax people twice when they are already paying tax”.

By choosing this framework, Sheinbaum visually strengthened the social and political dimension of American regulations, which arouses a general concern throughout the region.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum is one of the most vocal criticism of Trump's taxation: Alfredo Estrella / AFP / Getty Images

Republican legislators have included the plan of a 5% tax on transfers of payment in the so-called Donald Trump bill, a large bill, legislation of several thieves of several components aimed at advancing Trump's agenda on taxes, migrations, energy, defense and national debt.

The invoice targets $ 160 billion in annual transfers

According to the annual report of the Migration Department of the Interamerician Development Bank, the Shipments of United States funds to Latin America and the Caribbean reached $ 160.9 billion (142.53 billion) in 2024, an increase of $ 7.7 billion compared to the previous year.

The largest beneficiaries were Mexico ($ 64.7 billion) and Guatemala ($ 21.5 billion). Transfers to Mexico alone are approximately $ 177 million a day.

Jesus Alejandro Cervantes Gonzalez of the Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (CEMLA) in Mexico City broken down the 2024 figures in an interview with DW. He said that funding represents “20% of GDP in Guatemala, 27% in Nicaragua, 26% in Honduras, 24% in Salvador, 20% in Haiti and 19% in Jamaica.”

The economic and social importance of these funds for receiving countries is immense, he said, because they “reduce financial constraints for millions of households and reduce poverty”.

“They allow a higher standard of living and help finance spending on consumer goods, education, health, housing and sometimes investments in small family businesses,” he said.

According to CEMLA, specializing in the economy of funds, around 4.5 million households and 9.8 million adults in Mexico receive such transfers from the United States, the poorer rural areas by benefiting the most.

Tax and identity checks aim to brake illegal migration

According to the main portal of Spanish economic and financial financial, El Economista, based in Madrid, the Governor of Florida, Ron Desantis, would plan to demand the verification of identity for money transfers, which means that sender should prove that they are legally used in the United States.

Trump's new immigration policy is worried about separate families

The measure, intended to block the shipments of undocumented migrants, was criticized by the Mexican senator Antonino Morales of the Party in power Morena as “manifestly discriminatory and racist”.

Morales also declared beyond the tax on versions, undocumented migrants could also “lose access to [health care] Programs like Obamacare and Medicare. “”

Risk of diverted fund flow

“In principle, the tax would only apply to immigrants who are not American citizens. This includes undocumented migrants as well as those who legally reside in the country,” said CEMLA expert Gonzalez, in DW.

If it is implemented in 2026 as proposed, the tax on funding could considerably reduce the flow of money from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean.

For countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Salvador and Nicaragua, where funding represents a high part of GDP, the impact would be particularly serious.

Dollars shipments survive in the midst of inflation, unemployment and economic crises: Cesar Gomez / El Universal / Zuma / Picture Alliance

Gonzales says that these countries would face a double blow because the tax would be imposed “in addition to the in progress deportations of undocumented immigrants”, and arrives at a time when there is “signs that employment among Latin American immigrants in the United States is declining”.

He also warns against involuntary consequences. “The tax on shipments could push transfers to informal channels through letters or digital cryptocurrency transactions”, which could increase the risk of activity of the black market.

Trump republicans may alienate Latin voters

But the backlash can already take shape. Severe images of Latin American migrants arrested in the United States and the constant flow of negative news affecting Hispanic Americans have intensified the pressure on republican politicians before the mid-term elections in November 2026. These elections will decide on all seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.

With their tax on funding, Trump's Republican Party risks losing his support among the Spanish Americans: Alex Brandon / Photo / picture alliance

During the 2024 presidential election, a significant number of Latinos voted for the Republicans and Donald Trump more than in the previous elections in 2020. But some Latin voters, especially in republican bastions such as Florida, are now betrayed by the party.

President Sheinbaum explicitly called the Americans of Mexican origin to express their concerns to local American politicians. On Thursday, the House of Republican Republics adopted the tax reduction and the expenditure bill by a close margin. The bill will now move to the Senate for a vote before President Trump could sign it.

This article was initially written in German.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/trump-targets-illegal-migration-with-remittance-tax-plan/a-72637853

