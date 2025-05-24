



Trump gives the speech of the theme “America First” in West Point

President Trump delivered the opening speech to the West Point Military Academy in New York.

Singling a “Make America Great Again” hat, President Donald Trump stressed the need for the country to put his priorities above all during his start addresses in West Point on Saturday.

“It is over the time when defending each nation, but ours was the main thought,” he helps. “We put America first. We must rebuild and defend our nation.”

It was Trump's second address to Upstate New York Academy's cadets, where the next generation of country's army leaders is educated. The last time he spoke, there was at the start of the COVVI-19 pandemic in May 2020, which saw a more sifted ceremony of cadets seated in several feet.

The president told military graduates during an approximately an hour speech that they joined the ranks of elite and vegetables.

“You came for excellence. You came to service. You came to serve your country and you came to show yourself, your family and the world that you are among the most intelligent, the most deadly (and) the most deadly warriors to walk on this planet,” he said.

Assisting graduation ceremonies in one of the country's five military academies is a common ritual for each commander -in -chief, and gives them a chance to flex their wider defense strategy.

The West Point graduation speech in 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment for Trump, while he seeks to install his program fueled by populist in army devices and policies while seeking to reshape previous alliances and negotiate the end of the Ukrainian-Russia war.

Here are the main points to remember from the graduation on Saturday.

Trump avoids promotions of diversity, boasts the “gold dome”

Trump did not retain the justification for his vision of the world “America First” in terms of the functioning of the American army, whether in the country or abroad.

“The work of the American armed forces is not to organize dragster shows, to transform foreign cultures (and) to spread democracy to everyone in the world to the point of a firearm,” he said. “Army's work is to dominate any enemy and to destroy any threat to America, anywhere, at any time and any place.”

At various times in the opening speech, Trump called on what he described as “division and degrading political parties” at the Academy, which has been ordered to abandon systemic inequalities in its programs and affinity clubs for forced students for women and racial minorities to dissolve.

He signed a number of decrees in January, for example, aimed at shaping the country's armed forces such as the call for the creation of an anti-missile defense shield to defend the United States against air attacks. He also ordered the discovery of offices and diversity programs in the Defense departments and to prohibit transgender Americans from serving and exasperate liberal criticism.

The president briefly mentioned his investment plan of $ 25 billion to build a massive anti-missile defense shield that seeks to cover the country with three air protection strata, according to military officials.

“We build the gold anti -missile defense shield to protect our homeland and protect West Point from attacks, and it will be completed before leaving his duties,” said Trump.

“ We have helped them a lot '': Trump wants the celebration of America v-day

A Trump bone constantly chooses when he talks about American military power is the American relationship with foreign allies and the little credit he considers that the country gets to help his friends.

During the speech, for example, the president grew up on how European nations have major celebrations on the victory of the Second World War, while the United States did not. He informed the West Point graduates of a recent conversation he had had with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France.

“He said:” Sir, we celebrate our victory over the Second World War. “I said, whoa, whoa, what's going on here,” said Trump. “We helped them a lot.”

Trump told the cadets that he wanted America to have his own V -day celebration.

The president's love for military celebrations is well known, while the army is going to a parade in the streets of Washington DC, which he tried without success during his first mandate which is now presented as commemorating the anniversary of the forces 250th. The date of June 14 is also to be the 79th anniversary of the president.

“ Defending Democracy '' Manifesto Trump in West Point

While Trump highlighted his defense program and took praise gifts, the president met a pair of demonstrations including a small flotilla of boats in the Hudson river for graduation ceremonies.

The demonstrators began to meet outside the event of the Military Academy a few hours before the arrival of the president, many panels holding panels reading “Go Army, Defend Democracy” as the guests and the dignitaries arrived.

By joining forces, a popular organization that organized the demonstrations, said that it opposed the appearance of Trump “on the very site where our democracy was forged where George Washington and his troops resisted tyranny and freed themselves from a king represent a deep insult to the American patriots”.

“We are quite concerned about the destruction of our democracy, especially in the Hudson Highlands where our nation was formed,” said Alex Dubroff, protest organizer.

Make peace, seek a partnership: Trump tears the foreign policies of the former president

The approximately 1,000 graduate cadets have heard Trump boasts of an “golden age” to come for the country now that he has largely pinned himself by separating with his predecessors.

“For at least two decades, the political leaders of the two parties trained our soldiers in missions never wanted to be,” said Trump.

“People would say: Why are we doing that? Why do we waste our time, our money and our soul? In some cases, they sent our warriors to the Nations of Crusades to nations who wanted to have nothing to do with us, led by leaders who had no idea in distant lands.”

Trump has not mentioned any former name president, but the sharp remarks underline his more isolationist perspective compared to the republican and democratic predecessors.

“My preference will always be to make peace and seek a partnership, even with the countries with which our differences can be deep,” he said.

Little mention of Ukrainian-Russia peace talks

One thing that did not show up much was a stage report at the end of the Ukrainian-Russia war, which is one of Trump's best foreign affairs goals.

The president received a two -hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putinlier this week, saying that peace talks would begin “immediately”. It is not clear if these talks will understand the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had a tense exchange with Trump in the Oval office in February.

Trump only mentioned Putin only a handful of times and passing, as at the end of his speech when he told the cadets that he was, “in return now to face Russia”.

“You have won two world wars and many other things, but you want to think about it, we don't want to have a third world war,” he said.

Contribution: Mike Randall

