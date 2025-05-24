



China, in Indonesia, has given an example of win-win cooperation for major developing countries, explains Prime Minister Li

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 24, 2025, for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of the Indonesian president Prabowo Suii. After the visit, Li will also go to Malaysia and attend the Anase (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) -GCC (The Gulf Cooperation Council) -china Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26 to 28. [Photo/Xinhua]

Jakarta, May 24 – Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang said on Saturday that China and Indonesia have given the example of the major developing countries to pool the efforts of solidarity, development and win -win cooperation. Li made these remarks in a written declaration upon arrival here for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of the Indonesian President Prabowo suffered. China and Indonesia are friends and neighbors of the sea and close partners with a common future, said Li, adding that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic links of China-Indonesia, which have maintained regular growth. Traditional friendship has been strengthened over time and practical cooperation has produced rich fruit, said Li. Li recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo met twice last year, reached a major consensus on the construction of a community of China-Indonersia with a shared future with a regional and global influence, have raised bilateral links with new heights and have opened new opportunities so that the two parties deepen the cooperation in various fields. China is ready to work with Indonesia to continue to consolidate cooperation in the “five pillars” of politics, the economy, the exchanges of people and cultural, maritime and security affairs, said LI. He urged the two parties to enrich the China-Indoneia community with a common future, to join the hands to continue modernization and make a greater contribution to regional and global regional and global development. Li noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung conference. Over the past 70 years, the spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation of Bandung have provided advice for independent and autonomous development of Asian and African countries, injected from the impetus in the unity and cooperation of the countries of the world South and become an important standard of international relations, he added. At the moment, the world is undergoing invisible changes of acceleration over a century, and all countries are confronted with many common challenges in their development, he said, stressing that as developing countries and important members of the world South, China and Indonesia should continue the spirit of Bandung, strengthen solidarity and coordination, promote the practice of multi-culturalism take up challenges, as well as to stimulate and share prosperity. During her visit, it will hold interviews with Indonesian leaders and will attend the events of the business world.

