



Washington – President Donald Trump spoke before Saturday, graduates of the American military academy as an opening speaker in the midst of the repression of the administration against diversity initiatives and the abolition of the main military leaders.

Trump and the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, have called for major changes to military academies since he assumed his functions as part of the decline in the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion, and these changes could occupy the front of the scene in Trump's speech.

In February, shortly after Hegseth was confirmed by the Senate, West Point has dissolved several student clubs, including the National Society of Black Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers, the Latin Cultural Club and the Native American Heritage Forum.

The changes were made “in accordance with the recent presidential decrees, to the councils of the Ministry of Defense and to the Ministry of the Army,” according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

Still in February, Trump, who avoided being drafted during the Vietnam War because of what he claimed to be bone spurs, rejected the boards of directors of visitors to military academies, claiming without proof that the schools were “infiltrated by awakened left ideologists”.

This winter, 381 pounds, many of whom were written by black authors or discussed the history of racism, were withdrawn from libraries of the American naval academy due to an order issued in a pentagon memo.

The memo forced that military services should submit and suppress book titles from libraries from their military educational establishments which approach the problems of diversity, race and gender using the specific terms of the Pentagon.

According to the school.

Former West Point teachers and other soldiers criticized Trump and Hegseth for orders, saying that such programs did not inhibit the values, training and education of academies.

“These were cheeky requests to indoctrinate, not educate,” wrote Graham Parsons, a West Point teacher in a guest test of May 8 in the New York Times.

“Everything you think of various controversial ideas – Mr. Hegseth's note cited the critical theory of race and gender ideology – students should engage with them and debate their advantages rather than saying that they are too dangerous to be considered,” he added.

According to the organizers, two demonstrations are planned during the ceremony, one outside of the West Point door and another on the Hudson river involving people on boats.

The president and his cabinet promoted their work with the military and attended several events in honor of the members, in which they praised major recruitment figures.

Earlier this month, Trump welcomed military mothers at the White House with First Lady Melania Trump and the second Lady Usha Vance to celebrate Mother's Day.

Next month, Trump plans to present soldiers and soldiers of soldiers with a parade in Washington, DC

He will join veterans, active service troops, injured warriors, families of golden stars and people from across the country as part of the celebration of the American 250th anniversary.

The organizers intend to commemorate the legacy of the American army while looking at the next 250 years of American patriotism and the army.

Trump spoke for the last time at school in 2020 and his appearance attracted questions about his health. He was seen slowly going down a ramp and seemed to have trouble drinking water in a drink by speaking.

The president, who frequently criticized the health of his democratic adversaries, rejected criticism in an article on Twitter, now X.

“The ramp that I went down after my speech at the start of West Point was very long and stiff, had no handrail and, above all, was very slippery,” he wrote, despite the time that the weather was sunny during the ceremony.

ABC News and Kelsey Walsh Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/post/donald-trump-west-point-graduation-2025-president-address-us-military-academy-grads-following-dei-crackdown/16529248/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos