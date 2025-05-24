



The last time President Donald Trump addressed the army cadets to West Point, he was locked in a dramatic conflict with the military establishment of the Americas.

Two days before Trump reached the graduates of academics in June 2020, the army general Mark Milley, the first military officer of the Nations, had made extraordinary television apology to have appeared in uniform with the president outside the White House, after the security personnel used force to eliminate peaceful demonstrators from the place.

Two weeks before the start of Trumps, the defense secretary, Mark Esper, had done what turned out to be an irreparable break with the president when he pushed Trump's desire to use active service troops to deposit disorders triggered by the murder of George Floyd. Trump had thought about the search for demonstrators in the legs, according to Esper, who wrote later, what happened today would leave me deeply disturbed by the head of our country and the decisions he made. Trump, who denied having suggested that the demonstrators were slaughtered, dismissed Esper five months later.

November 2023: The Patriot

The impetus of the assets to enlist the military to respond to national demonstrations generated an uproar from certain retired officers, who denounced what they considered as a presidential excess. More particularly, James Mattis, who, as a defense secretary, had tried to divert the president from the decisions he feared to endanger allies or undermine American security, decried efforts to politicize the army and divide the Americans.

It is now like a different era.

While returning to West Point to speak at the start of academics today, Trump faces little resistance from the Ministry of Defense. Instead, by selecting civilian leaders from the Pentagon, the president prioritized the perceived loyalty rather than the experience. In doing so, he brought the defense department closer in accordance with his Maga political program that during his first mandate, and raised questions about who, if someone, will try to stop him if he tries to use the army unconstitutionally.

Unlike Mattis, Milley and Esper, the defense secretary, Pete Hegsetha, the former leader of Fox News and a soldier of the National Guard with little management background acted as an accelerator for Trumps' political priorities. He moved quickly to eliminate military diversity programs, canceled Joe Bidedera's decisions on transgender troops and the COVVI-9 vaccine, and changed combat standards in a way that could push women from certain jobs.

Hegseth has also widened the American forces to participate in the repair of illegal migration, increasing the power of troops to hold migrants on the southern border, ordering military expulsion flights and widening the camps to host migrants at the American base of Guantnamo Bay. Although the military has long been one of the most respected institutions in the country, its position has decreased spectacular in recent years, and attracting American troops more deeply in polarizing activities such as the police, the border could further erode the Americans to confidence in the armed forces.

Like Trump himself, Hegseth has brought a combative approach and standard of his Pentagon management, attacking enemies online, making fun of false media and flouting government security rules. On Wednesday, he led a Christian prayer service in the pentagon auditorium, a very unusual decision for the head of a workforce comprising more than 3 million people who come from a wide range of circles and confessions.

The president of the joint staff chiefs, the general of Air Force Dan Caine, was appointed by Trump after the president suddenly dismissed General Charles Q. Brown, the second black officer to play in this role, and other leading officers in February. Former respected officer of the National Guard with less command experience than most of the presidents of previous JCS, Caine has maintained a low profile so far and has not said little about his opinions. During his confirmation audience, Cainewho denied a story that Trump told him on a Maga hat when they met on a military base in Iraksaid that he would be willing to be dismissed for following the Constitution. (Other top brass, anticipating HegSeth movements to eliminate the highest ranks, sought to keep their heads down and avoid controversial problems.)

Tom Nichols: A Friday evening massacre at Pentagon

Service academies, including West Point and the Naval Academy, are now at the center of the thrust of administrations to redo military culture. In response to an order of the White House which prohibits the teaching of division concepts and references to racism in American history in academies, school leaders have removed the books from the library shelves and modify the programs. Sometimes, acting in anticipation of the preferences of the administrations, they also closed the groups of students linked to the race, the sex and the ethnic origin, and the speakers and the canceled events which they feared could violate the new rules.

It is difficult to know what West Point's cadets think of all this. The Academy has no independent student newspaper and few places so that students can express their point of view on such questions. Cadets, like most soldiers, generally keep their political convictions for themselves.

Kori Schake, principal researcher of the American Enterprise Institute, told me that Trump was undergoing the fundamental principles of American military culture, including institutions of apolitical nature and members of the service lightening the Constitution rather than one person. Although Trumps' first -term checks have long been over, said Schake, what I consider to be the continuity of 2020, is that President Trump trying to corrode the good order and the discipline of the American army to establish a sort of much more personalized loyalty.

In his 2020 remarks in West Point, Trump has largely stuck to a typical presidential scenario, congratulating the troops for having crossed the rigors of academic life and praising army chiefs, including Douglas MacArthur and George Patton. Maybe his speech will take a similar tone. If this is the case, this will mark a departure from his most recent appearances during troop events. When he addressed members of the service at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar, this month, Trump did not resemble any other president in military. He criticized the false generals who fail to join his world vision, lowered the role of allies such as France in the victory of the Second World War, and suggested that he could present himself for a third term.

Trump praised the members of the service gathered around him for defending our interests, supporting our allies, securing our homeland.

And what do you know? Make America again large, he continued. This is what happened. It happened very quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2025/05/trump-speech-west-point/682936/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos