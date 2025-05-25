



Donald Trump has long been concerned about the heaviest and most emotional South Afrass in national policy: the land.

During his first mandate, the American president ordered his state secretary of state, Mike Pompeo via Twitter, to study the land and agricultural crises of South Africa and the supposed murder of large -scale farmers.

This week, he repeated these pet theories during an oval office meeting with the president of the South Afrass Cyril Ramaphosa, who at some point closed his eyes and seemed to remain calm himself. Trump’s key assertion was that South Africa officials said that killing the white farmer and taking their land.

South Africans know that the image on the ground is very different. The most recent confiscations of the land took place under apartheid, when 87% of the South African land was reserved for whites, which represented under a fifth of the population.

African black demonstrators have seen a crowd in a protest from Johannesburg meeting Popperfoto via Getty Images

Brutal expulsions have forced some 3.5 million blacks from their ancestral lands, which have often been expropriated without compensation and sold at low prices to white farmers.

At a time when the country became amultiracial democracy in 1994, white farmers still held around 77 million hectares in the country 122 million wicks of land.

These apartheid era has shaped South Africa today.

These divisions persist a lot, said Ayesha Omar, lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand. There was a deep way in which people were stripped of their land … and of course, there was the whole question of dignity.

Today, white farmers still have around half of the countries, although only 7% of citizens are white. A lack of formal access to the land prevented the black majority and other historically disadvantaged groups from drawing from commercial perspectives, including the loan against the guarantees, which such a property provides.

Nelson Mandelas recently inaugurated the government in 1994 sought to repair this balance. It aimed to redistribute a third of the land to historically disadvantaged groups, including blacks, through a system of voluntary and voluntary seller to buy land at market prices.

The constitution of new democracy authorized the expropriation of land in exchange for fair compensation. It has long been an explosive question, because some politicians have argued that it should be modified to specifically allow land to be seized, in some cases, without compensation.

The Constitution itself addresses the questions about how to confront the historical injustices of the past on the land issue, said Omar.

A law adopted in January opened the possibility of seizures without compensation, but there has not yet been a single case of this type. The democratic alliance, part of the governing coalition, has launched a legal challenge arising that it is unconstitutional.

Progress towards the objective of redistribution has been much slower than the post-Apartheid government hoped. To date, the state has bought some 3.9 million hectares, or 2.5% of the country's land mass.

This has been used for various purposes, including agriculture, forestry, tourism and hospitality, said Mzwanele Nyhonso, Minister of Agrarian Reform and Rural Development.

Workers tend to Muscat of Frontignan Vignes on the history Klein Constantia Wine Estate David Silverman / Getty Images

The purchase of land from previous owners, in particular white owners, is based on negotiated agreements, he added.

The objectives of the government for the redistribution of land have been pushed several times over two decades in 2030. The slowness of the agrarian reform of the African National Congress of Ramaphosas is one of the many reasons why South Africa remains among the most unequal unequal societies. Progress has also been hampered by corruption.

The South African state does not have the capacity to do what it wants to do. This is obviously much more than a transfer of land, said Jonny Steinberg, author of Winnie & Nelson, a book that re-examines the post-Apartheid heritage.

The new potential landowners needed expertise and capital assistance, he added.

Another trail on the process is the historical transformation of the white minority of the black majority into an industrial proletariat, by breaking their links with the earth.

In addition to his opinions on earth, Trump said that white farmers were faced with large -scale attacks. But there is no evidence that they are faced with more targeted assaults than any other group in the mid-rates of violent South Afrass crimes.

Donald Trump confronts the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa

In the first quarter of 2025, there were six murders on the farms, of which we were a white farmer and the rest of the blacks, according to police figures.

Last year, 26,232 people were murdered in South Africa, a rate of 45 per 100,000 against 5.8 per 100,000 in the United States. During this period, the Transvaal Agricultural Union, a private agricultural group, said that there were 32 murders on the farms, affecting blacks and whites.

With the reform progressing slowly, populists such as Julius Malema, the radical leader of the Party of Economic Freedom Fighters, which was shown singing the song of the Age of apartheid Kill the Boer at the meeting of the Oval Office seized the growing resentment of black citizens.

Corne Mulder, a leader of the Afrikaner Interest Freedom Front Plus, a minority party in the coalition 10 governess 10, was waiting for Ramaphosa for not having responded to differences with Trump to Bel closed, calling the Oval Office meeting an absolute diplomatic disaster.

But he said Trump had used the allegations of strategically genocide to highlight violence against white farmers.

Trump has on several occasions a law promulgated in January which allows the government to expropriate private land to the vast majority, the vast majority of which are whites for public use. Experts compared the legislation, adopted without constitutional change, to a power of the American government known as the eminent domain.

This law operates through a distinct mechanism of broader governments of agrarian reform policy. Analysts say that it is more likely to be used in cases involving, for example, abandoned buildings in the city center where the owner cannot be found.

He specifies that when the courts consider him just and fair, no compensation should be paid. To date, this provision has not been invoked.

Invited by her billionaire advisor of South African origin, Elon Musk, Trump said that this law aims to grasp the land of the Whites and launched a refugee plan to reinstall members of the Afrikaner minority in the United States. Washington said that the group, which finds its roots to the first Dutch settlers in 1652, are victims of unjust racial discrimination.

But few Afrikaners have expressed their interest in moving. All we know is to be flooded with people, with white farmers from South Africa, said Trump, referring to 59 Afrikaners, his administration has organized in a hurry to go to the United States this month.

Within South African commercial agriculture, which competes worldwide with countries like Australia and Brazil, farmers are much more concerned with the American proposal for general prices of 30% on their products.

Far from fleeing the country, Afrikaans' white predominance farmers have contributed to stimulating exports made up mainly of 2 billion dollars in 2001 to almost $ 14 billion in 2024. The industry exported $ 13.7 billion in products last year.

Agriculture remains one of the few South African industries to prosper even if overall economic growth has slowed down to less than 1% per year, and that a third of people are without work.

The agriculture sector was currently supported by the financing of some 220 billion rands ($ 12.3 billion) of commercial banks, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the South African Agricultural Affairs.

This funding shows the level of confidence in the current agrarian reform process, said Sihlobo, also an economic advisor to the president. In an assisted sector, you would not sell $ 14 billion in products.

David Pilling additional report in London

