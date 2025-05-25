A huge majority of Israelis Back Ethnic Cleaning

Israeli ministers promised to expel the Palestinians from Gaza during the ongoing military offensive. [Getty]

A overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis support the ethnic cleaning of Gaza, aligning with the extremist government of Netanyahu who promised to drive out the Palestinians from their land.

An online survey of more than 1,000 people found that 82% retained the forced expulsion of the 2.2 million residents of Gaza.

The investigation was carried out during the first week of March by the Israeli survey cabinet Geocartography on behalf of Penn State University.

The survey also indicated high levels of hostility towards the Arab Israelis, with more than half (56%) of the respondents expressing support for the expulsion of the 2 million Arabs who hold Israeli citizenship.

Even more alarming, a significant number of people have expressed their support to commit a genocide against the Palestinians, almost half of the those questioned suitable that the Israeli army should reconstruct the history of the capture of the Israelites of Jericho.

The question of the investigation referred to biblical history when the army of Joshua would have killed every man, woman and child after capturing the city.

He said: “Do you support or oppose the assertion that the FDI, during the conquest of an enemy city, should act in a way similar to the way in which the Israelites acted when they conquered Jericho under the direction of Joshua, namely, killing all its inhabitants?”

Israeli ministers have argued in recent months for the “voluntary” migration of Gaza Palestinians, authorized by US President Donald Trump expressing the ambitions for the American takeover of the territory and the expulsion of his residents.

The country's Minister of Defense, Israel Katz has created a military organization dedicated to the acceleration of their trip.

The government promised earlier this month to “conquer” and occupy the entire Gaza Strip in an offensive code renewed on the ground “Gideon's Chariots”.

Since then, he has issued a band of new movement orders and has seized more territory, moving hundreds of thousands of people and pushing them in the ever more radical corners of the band.

About 80% of the territory is now prohibited to Palestinians, the UN Secretary General said on Friday.

Since the announcement of the renewed offensive, the Israeli ministers have spoken in frank terms of their ambitions to depopulate the territory.

“Gaza will be fully destroyed, civilians will be sent to the south in a humanitarian area without Hamas or terrorism, and from there, they will start to leave in large numbers in third countries,” said the far right minister Bezalel Smotrich, said this week.

“We conquer, clean and stay in Gaza,” he said in a statement that a day later was congratulated by Netanyahu as “speaking the truth”.

The senior Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, and the chief spokesman for the army – said that the population would be moved during the current operation and supervised it in humanitarian terms to “protect” the Palestinians.

We still don't know in which countries they expect them to move.

Egypandjordanhave faced the pressure of Washington to open their borders to the Palestinian refugees. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the United States and Israel have approachedSudanMorocco, Syria and Somaliland.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed this week that the administration was in talks with countries on the acceptance of the Palestinians. This came a few days after the administration denied a report that he had approached the authorities in Libya to expel 1 million Palestinians in the country.